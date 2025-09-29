Ryder Cup 2025 live: Europe win trophy in nailbiting finish against resurgent USA
Shane Lowry and Tyrell Hatton sank decisive putts on the 18th to earn Europe the Ryder Cup after a surprising and unlikely USA fightback
Europe retained the Ryder Cup after late rallies from Shane Lowry and Tyrell Hatton put an end to a spirited and near unprecedented USA fightback at Bethpage Black to sealed a narrow 15-13 win.
After two dominant opening days the away team needed just two-and-a-half points to retain the trophy but the US turned up at the course with a vengeance. Cameron Young and Justin Thomas led the early USA fightback, beating Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood on the 18th green to kickstart the home side’s comeback.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler beat Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele dominated Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau came back from five down against Matt Fitzpatrick to force the competition late into the day and set up a possible historic win. However, Ludvig Aberg tempered proceedings by earning a point off Patrick Cantlay to put the cup back within reach of Europe.
Lowry forced his match to the final shot on the 18th and drained his effort from six yards to the relief of the European side who retained the cup before a draw for Hatton against Collin Morikawa ensured they won the trophy outright.
Follow all the latest Ryder Cup reaction after a famous weekend at Bethpage Black below:
Ryder Cup 2025 – player ratings
Ludvig Aberg (2–2–0): B
Struggled on Saturday, but that win against Patrick Cantlay on Sunday was vital. The only blue flag all day, without him, Europe could have unravelled. The future of this team, still.
Viktor Hovland (1–1–1): B-
A hell of a player when at his best, the holed putt on 17 in Saturday foursomes was one of the moments of the week. Unfortunate to suffer injury to rule him out of the Saturday fourballs and Sunday singles. Looks to have rediscovered his mojo.
Rasmus Hojgaard (0–2–0): C-
Took a battering in his Friday fourballs match with Aberg, going down 6&5 and was unable to resist Ben Griffin in singles on Sunday. He’ll be better for the experience and perhaps feature in Ireland alongside his twin brother. Bottom of DataGolf’s strokes gained for the week. The counter is his Sunday singles match came after 48 hours without playing, tough to find rhythm.
Luke Donald: A
Got it bang on, mastered the foursomes, again, even on Sunday the insurance of Hatton late in the penultimate match proved a masterstroke.
Ryder Cup 2025 – player ratings
Matt Fitzpatrick (2–1–1): B+
He’ll be gutted to only halve the match with Bryson DeChambeau in singles, having led five up, but Fitzpatrick was a machine this week. His length of the tee and ice cold demeanour on the greens supports Donald’s decision to pick him as a wildcard. His form justified it, anyway, and that fairway bunker shot on 18 on Saturday was magical.
Robert MacIntyre (1–1–1): B+
A big-time player and part of Europe’s next generation, a regular contender in majors now and flexible enough to play foursomes and fourballs. A clutch half point on the 18th against Sam Burns on Sunday was also precious insurance.
Sepp Straka (1-2-0): B-
Proved effective with Rahm in fourballs on Friday, and no shame in his defeat to JJ Spaun on Sunday, who was one of the USA’s better players. A popular member in the team, with Tyrrell Hatton’s claim that he is the best in terms of “strokes gained partying”.
Ryder Cup 2025 – player ratings
Justin Rose (2–1–0): B+
Only 2-1-0 this week, but a crucial part of Donald’s side to be able to sit in the morning foursomes and then come out firing, his partnership with Tommy Fleetwood proved inspiring. One they will hope to recreate after waiting their entire careers to join forces.
Shane Lowry (1–0–2): A
The record will not tell the full story of Lowry’s value to this team, a shield for teammate Rory McIlroy in the toughest sporting environment possible. He then held his nerve to hole the putt to retain the cup when Europe were desperate to stop the American momentum.
Tyrrell Hatton (3–0–1): A
His enforced last-minute fourballs substitution – in place of the injured Viktor Hovland – proved an astute move and Hatton is now trusted to handle anything with Jon Rahm after going out first on Friday to down Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. Huge mentality and a major is the next challenge for one of the finest iron players in the game.
Ryder Cup 2025 – player ratings
Rory McIlroy (3–0–1): A-
Sensational over days one and two in the toughest of conditions. Europe’s spiritual leader. Ran out of steam on Sunday, dropping his match against Scottie Scheffler in what he called a “pillow fight”. The best year of his career, he says, a grand slam and another away Ryder Cup victory.
Jon Rahm (3–2–0): B-
The Spaniard produced two candidates for shot of the week, and the only blemish of the week was a loss in his second fourball match alongside Sepp Straka and then a comfortable loss to an excellent Xander Schauffele.
A record of 6-0-0 in foursomes means he is now one of just two players from 80 in Ryder Cup history who have played five or more matches in foursomes and remained unbeaten and untied – with the other being teammate Tommy Fleetwood.
Tommy Fleetwood (4–1–0): A
Outstanding all week, with a magical partnership with Rory McIlroy to win two more foursomes matches. Fleetwood’s legend grows, with an overall record standing at 11-4-2, he could yet top the European all-time standings before his career is over.
Ryder Cup 2025 – player ratings
Here are The Independent’s player ratings for Europe and USA after three gripping days of golf at Bethpage Black...
Ryder Cup 2027 odds
odds via Betfair
- Europe: 8/13
- USA: 2/1
- Tie: 17/2
Scottie Scheffler on emotional week at Ryder Cup
“Yeah I think the emotions of the week, I think we're always excited to get these types of events started. Keegan and our vice captains put us in a position to succeed. They did everything that was asked of them.
“I had extreme confidence in what this team could do, and that's due to our captain. I think they did an amazing job. Keegan did an amazing job.
“My emotions yesterday afternoon when the matches ended, I think it's hard to put into words how much it hurts to lose all four matches. To have the trust of my captains and teammates to go out there and play all four matches and lose all four, it's really hard to put into words how much that stings and hurts.
“I'll go back and reflect on that. But one of the coolest things was these guys picking me up last night. The guys on this team, this is a really special group of guys. We have a special captain, and I was proud to be standing there fighting with these guys today. I think it showed a lot about our team. I think it showed a lot about the job all these guys did to put us in a position to succeed.”
Justin Thomas on USA chasing victory after his match
“I'm definitely good walking up that hill on 18. I did that enough today. It's really hard to explain how fast, I mean, not only the week but just the day goes. And I was -- I think I was maybe behind my putt, about to go into it on 17 when I assumed Cam made his. I heard a roar and I backed off. And then to see that he had won his match and then it was like, okay, you know, it just is one of those things like yeah, we all -- we all, deep down, I'm sure we felt like we could. But in reality, you look at it, it is what it is. But like Keegan said, everything kept happening and happening and happening.
“You know, you're just -- the next match is the most important when you're in a position like we were going into today. It was just important to get whoever was the closest to winning their match through and it just kept happening and happening. Yeah, it was so cool to be part of.”
Rory McIlroy hails wife Erica Stoll after USA fan throws drink over her at Ryder Cup
“It should be off-limits, but obviously it wasn't this week,” McIlroy said after a 15-13 win over Keegan Bradley’s side.
“Erica is fine. She's a very, very strong woman. You know, she handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has. I love her and we're going to have a good time celebrating tonight.”
Keegan Bradley says blame for Ryder Cup defeat lies with him
“The Europeans won one match today. You think about the odds of something like that happening, just on a coin flip would be incredible,” he said.
“When you go out in sports and you’re battling your butt off to win, it just shows you just how proud these guys are and how much they want this and how much this means to them.
“To go out there today and do what they did is close to a miracle.”
He continued: “This is no one’s fault but mine.
“When you are the leader of the team and you’re the coach, the captain, whatever you want to call it, and you lose, you have to take the blame.
“This is no one else’s fault.
“This is no one else’s, the PGA of America or whatever it is. Sometimes in sports, you go up against an opponent that sometimes beats you; they play better. And they played better than us. We gave it a great fight, that’s for sure.”
