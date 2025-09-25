Ryder Cup tips:

The much-anticipated Ryder Cup gets underway in New York on Friday as Europe look to do something they’ve not managed since 2012, and that’s win on US soil.

Team Europe go in as the reigning champions following victory at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club two years ago, and have a real knack for succeeding in team competition, but it’s Team USA who lead the Ryder Cup odds.

Luke Donald’s side includes 11 of his 12 players from that 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome and four of the same vice-captains as he hopes to become only the second European captain to secure back-to-back Ryder Cup wins.

Tony Jacklin is the only other man to do it, when he masterminded two straight victories in 1985 and 1987 before securing a tie to retain the cup in 1989.

Ryder Cup prediction: Europe to repeat the Miracle in Medinah

The US team might include the world No 1, Scottie Scheffler, and have the added advantage of the highly partisan crowd, but we all remember the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah' – and Europe will no doubt be looking to channel that feeling.

The US led 10-6 going into the final day and needed just 4½ points from the 12 singles matches to win the Ryder Cup.

But things didn’t go to plan for the home side and Europe secured eight wins and a tie from the final matches to win 14½-13½ in what is widely regarded as one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history.

Europe leads the head-to-head since then 3-2 but every edition has been a home win and, in fact, only four European teams have ever won in the United States.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and captain Luke Donald were all part of that team in Illinois, and all three won on the final day to secure victory.

That experience, coupled with 11 of the 12 players having played in Rome, gives the visitors a huge advantage against a team with four rookies and two others playing in only their second Ryder Cup.

Both Sam Burns and Harris English are appearing in their second competition, but both have only previously picked up one point, so they will be looking for an improvement to repay captain Keegan Bradley’s faith in them.

Golf betting sites have a draw at 13/1, and as we’ve not seen one since 1989, we could be due one, and that would be enough for Europe to retain the trophy

Ryder Cup prediction 1: Europe to lift the title - 5/4 Bet365

Ryder Cup betting tips: McIlroy to be Europe’s talisman again

Rory McIlroy has continually delivered for Team Europe since making his debut in the competition back in 2010. He has played in every contest since and has been key to their five victories.

He finished as the tournament's top points scorer in 2023 with four points, and he will be vital on the course, having missed just one session since his debut 15 years ago.

You can get 9/1 on betting sites on him finishing as the top scorer of both teams, just behind Scheffler, who is the favourite at 5/1.

Ryder Cup prediction 2: Rory McIlroy to be the top Europe points scorer - 4/1 BetVictor

