From prison to Portrush: Former motorcycle gang member Ryan Peake books Open spot

Ryan Peake, a former member of an outlawed motorcycle gang who served five years in jail for assault, hit a five-under-par 66 to win the 104th edition of the New Zealand Open by a shot in Queenstown.

The burly Australian, who was released from prison in 2019, finished on 23-under 261 for the four rounds on the composite course at Millbrook Resort to claim his first title in his debut season on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

A fifth birdie of the day at the 17th set up by a perfectly-judged eagle putt took the left-hander out of a four-way tie for the lead with fellow Australian Jack Thompson (63), South African Ian Snyman (66) and Japan's Higa Kazuki (66).

open image in gallery Ryan Peake has earned a ticket to Royal Portrush ( Getty Images )

Peake held his nerve to sink a six-foot par putt at the last to secure the winner's cheque from the co-sanctioned Asian Tour event as well as a ticket to this year's Open at Royal Portrush.

"It's life-changing," said the tattooed 31-year-old, who let out a huge roar when the ball landed in the cup.

"I always knew I could do it, it was just a matter of time when I was going to do it. My coach, my family, my team, everyone believed. Most of all, I believed as well.

"Just changed my life. This is what I do, I want to be here and just play golf. The (back)story is what it is, but I'm just out here playing golf."

A promising golfer in his youth, Peake hit the rails when he quit the game in his late teens and joined the Rebels motorcycle club, which the Australian government considers to be a criminal organisation.

His rehabilitation started when he was contacted in prison by coach Ritchie Smith, who encouraged him to take up the clubs again after his release from custody.

Peake's arrival in Queenstown was delayed while he gained the papers he requires to travel outside Australia because of his criminal record, but he made light of his lack of practice time on the course over the four days.

"I think just by getting here, I'd kind of already won, because it was just like another monkey off the back, just getting another stamp on that passport for me," Peake added.

Thompson, Snyman and Higa Kazuki shared second place on 22-under with South Korea's Koh Gun-taek, who held a four-shot lead going into the final round, a further shot back in fifth place.

