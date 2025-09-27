Rory McIlroy reacts to abusive American crowd after ‘really challenging day’ at Ryder Cup
The Northern Irishman was subjected to insults throughout his fourballs match on Saturday alongside Shane Lowry, with emotions spilling over and police called to calm the USA fans
Rory McIlroy admits he endured a “really challenging day” after American golf fans directed abuse to spark ugly scenes at the Ryder Cup.
McIlroy was disrupted by expletives from USA supporters throughout his fourballs match alongside Shane Lowry against Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.
And insults shouted during McIlroy’s backswing and while he was preparing to putt on the greens prompted Lowry to fire back towards the crowd.
While police also intervened in a bid to calm the crowd down, before the Irish duo rallied on the 18th to secure a two up victory, sparking an emotional embrace between the pair.
“It was mostly good for us,” McIlroy remarked after securing his first full point in the Ryder Cup alongside his friend Lowry. “We're just so happy that we could get a blue point on the board. It's our first full point as a partnership.
“We weren't able to get one at Whistling Straits. We got a halve yesterday and a full one today.
“Just really happy that I'm able to walk inside the ropes with this man, and he was there for me today. Yeah, I said it in the previous interview but all the credit for this win today goes to Shane. It was a really challenging day. I'm going to sleep well tonight.”
The point contributed to an 11.5-4.5 advantage after day two, with McIlroy snapping back at American fans in the morning foursomes alongside Tommy Fleetwood by ordering them to “shut the f*** up”.
And an eagle on four from Lowry in fourballs saw him scream “come on!” before turning to the crowd and shouting “f*** you!”
Thomas also urged the crowd to settle down.
“I don’t mind them having a go at us, that’s to be expected. I mean, that’s what an away Ryder Cup is,” said the Irishman.
“When they’re still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that’s the tough thing.
“In between shots, say whatever you want to me. That’s totally fine.
“But just give us the respect, let us hit shots, and give us the same chance that the Americans have.”
Collin Morikawa had called for “chaos” on Thursday before the Ryder Cup started, though the crowd had mostly been tame on day one.
But as Keegan Bradley’s side struggled, the volumed turned up, with insults delivered more regularly.