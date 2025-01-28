Rory McIlroy sets three goals for rest of career and reveals 'main focus' for 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy has declared finally winning an elusive Masters crown as his “main focus” for 2025 as the Northern Irishman sets out three goals he hopes to complete to cap his career.

The 35-year-old is now more than a decade into his hunt for a fifth major after joining Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only man to win four of golf’s biggest prizes before turning 25.

The time since has featured a number of near misses, including last year’s US Open heartbreak as McIlroy squandered a winning position late on at Pinehurst.

A runner-up at Augusta in 2022, McIlroy has regularly contended for a green jacket without yet pulling on the garment, and has made winning the prestige prize his primary goal for this year as he bids to complete a career grand slam.

“Winning The Masters, winning an Olympic medal and another away Ryder Cup, they are my three goals for the rest of my career," McIlroy revealed to BBC Sport.

“"I've realised that all I can control is myself. What's right for me right now is to fully focus on myself and to get the best out of myself and get back to winning the biggest tournaments in the world.

"I've been agonisingly close for the past few years, without being able to get it done and that that is the main focus of this year. All of my practice, all of my prep, even the tournaments that I'm playing, it's all geared towards being ready for those four events.

"Augusta is Augusta. I've gone through my stats and there are a couple of things that were pointed out to me that I could definitely get better at - certain little shots around the greens."

McIlroy has placed in the top ten on seven occasions at The Masters. Only five players have won all four of the men’s majors during their careers: Woods, Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy hopes to achieve long-awaited success at Augusta ( Getty Images )

He will begin his PGA Tour season at Pebble Beach this week, while will again look to be a key part of Europe’s team at Bethpage Black in the Ryder Cup in September.

“You have heard me say this so many times, but one of the greatest achievements in the game right now is to win an away Ryder Cup and we have an opportunity to do that this year," McIlroy added.

"I think there's one thing holding serve at home, which we've been able to do quite consistently. It's a huge task [away from home].

"It's a very strong American team, a very partisan crowd. But we've got a wonderful captain [Luke Donald] and we're going to have a wonderful team and we're relishing the challenge."