The Presidents Cup gets underway on Thursday at The Royal Montreal Golf Club and Team USA are looking for their 10th straight win.

The event has been one-sided in recent years and International captain Mike Weir faces a huge challenge to stem the tide this time around.

All 12 of the American team, captained by Jim Furyk, are ranked in the world’s top 30, but just four of the Internationals are. Five of the team rank outside the top 40, with Mackenzie Hughes the lowest ranked.

World number one Scottie Scheffler and number two Xander Schauffele are both in action for the Americans, as well as number four Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark, who currently sits sixth in the world rankings.

The International Team features major champions Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott, who is making his 11th Presidents Cup appearance.

There are also three Canadians in the team - Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Hughes. Alongside captain Weir, they will be hoping home advantage can help them stage an upset.

However, betting sites have Team USA as the overwhelming favourites to clinch another victory, with a price of 11/4 for the Internationals to buck the recent trend.

Presidents Cup prediction: USA to complete a comfortable win?

You have to go all the way back to 1998 to find the last time that the Americans lost. There have been 11 contests since then and the USA have won 10 and halved the other.

With such a strong side, it would be a bold bettor that would bet against Furyk’s side from recording a 10th win on the bounce. Both Scheffler and Schauffele will be difficult to stop, and could be used in a potent tandem by the American skipper.

Scheffler and Schauffele won three of the four majors this term, and much will be expected of the duo lead Team USA’s charge. However, Scheffler was off the boil last time out, losing three of his four matches.

The world number one will certainly have a point to prove this time round. A hungry Scheffler and a dominant Schauffele along with Clark, Morikawa and veterans Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley and Patrick Cantlay may just be too much for the Internationals.

The last contest, played out two years ago at the Quail Hollow Club, North Carolina, saw America win by five points and we’re going for that margin again this time around, although it could be interesting on hostile ground in Canada.

Odds of 15/4 are available on golf betting sites for the visitors to secure a victory by four to six points.

Presidents Cup tips: Scott to top score for Internationals

Adam Scott might only be 18th in the world rankings but he has bag of experience in this competition, making his 11th appearance after debuting in 2003.

The Australian has won 18 of his 49 matches earning 21 points for his team and his form will be and his form will be crucial if the Internationals are to break the American stranglehold of the Presidents Cup.

Scott has been a model of consistency in the 2024 campaign, although a victory has eluded his clutches this season. However, he has finished in the top 25 in 11 of his 19 events, highlight how effective he has been on the course.

He finished runner-up at the Scottish Open and BMW Championship, and notched a top-five finish at the Tour Championship behind the winner Scheffler.

Scott has momentum and could be Weir’s ace in the hole in Montreal. Betting apps have a price of 15/2 for the Aussie to finish as the Internationals top scorer in the competition that looks a reasonable value wager to consider.

