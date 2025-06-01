Flawless Scottie Scheffler surges into lead at Memorial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler has continued his stellar run of form by surging into the lead at the Memorial Tournament.

Scheffler entered Saturday's third round at the PGA Tour event trailing Nick Taylor and Ben Griffin by three strokes.

The 28-year-old, who is searching for a third victory from his past four tournaments, went bogey free and birdied four holes down the stretch to card a score of four under 68 on a day of tough conditions that made scoring exceptionally tough.

He sits one shot ahead of Griffin, while Taylor is two shots further back after they carded 72 and 74 respectively.

"I don't know what the scoring average was today, but I was definitely proud of the way I finished and it was really challenging," Scheffler said. "Through 13 holes, I felt like I was playing really good and I was only even par. Just a hard course.

"I did see that Ben got to 10 under, but it's not going to change my play in the middle of a Saturday. This golf course is really challenging and no lead's safe around this place. I knew if I kept going and played a decent round, I would be in somewhat of a position to chase him down tomorrow."

Ireland's Shane Lowry has a share of seventh place after scoring one over 73.

PA