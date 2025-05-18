PGA Championship tee times: Schedule for final round featuring Scheffler, Rahm and DeChambeau
Scottie Scheffler will be last to tee off as he bids to win his first PGA Championship and third major title
Scottie Scheffler capped the third round of the PGA Championship in style to grab a three-shot lead over Sweden's Alex Noren on Saturday at Quail Hollow Club, where the world number one has a third major title in his grasp.
Scheffler followed a back-nine eagle with a birdie, then picked up two more strokes over the tricky three-hole closing stretch known as the Green Mile for a six-under-par 65 that was the day's low round and brought him to 11 under on the week.
Despite the stellar finish, Scheffler was not perfect, as evidenced by the three bogeys on his card, but he managed not to compound mistakes on a windy day or get rattled even when his tee shot ended up in a divot on the 18th fairway.
"Some days it works better than others," Scheffler said about his ability to stay calm on the course. "Today was a day down the stretch where it worked well, and other days it doesn't.
"At the end of the day, just proud of my fight the last three days and looking forward to the challenge tomorrow."
Round four tee times (BST, USA unless stated)
1310 Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia (Esp)
1320 Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An (Kor)
1330 Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie (Aus)
1340 Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman
1350 Tom Kim (Kor), Michael Kim
1400 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1410 Justin Lower, Kevin Yu (Tpe)
1420 Daniel Berger, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
1430 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Collin Morikawa
1440 Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
1450 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1510 Richard Bland (Eng), Sam Stevens
1520 Tom McKibbin (NIrl), Corey Conners (Can)
1530 Luke Donald (Eng), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
1540 Marco Penge (Eng), Beau Hossler
1550 Max Homa, Wyndham Clark
1600 Harris English, Aaron Rai (Eng)
1610 Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria (Col)
1620 Rafael Campos (Pue), Cameron Young
1630 Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1640 Harry Hall (Eng), Taylor Moore
1650 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1710 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), David Puig (Esp)
1720 JJ Spaun, Alex Smalley
1730 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Maverick McNealy
1740 Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn)
1750 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Max Greyserman
1800 Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard
1810 Lucas Glover, Cam Davis (Aus)
1820 Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo (Rsa)
1830 Matt Wallace (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus)
1840 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1900 Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau
1910 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Keegan Bradley
1920 Jon Rahm (Esp), Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1930 Davis Riley, JT Poston
1940 Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren (Swe)
