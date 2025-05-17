Rory McIlroy in action at Quail Hollow ( Getty Images )

It’s moving day at the 2025 PGA Championship as the main contenders battle to put themselves prime position for a tilt at the Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday.

Rory McIlroy (+1) will be out on the course far earlier than he would have hoped after only just making the cut, and needs one of the rounds of his life to give himself any shot at victory. Bryson DeChambeau (-3), Max Homa (-5), Scottie Scheffler (-5) and Matt Fitzpatrick (-6) are all well placed at the start of the weekend as they chase surprise 36-hole leader Jhonattan Vegas.

Vegas is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour but the world No 70 has a dismal history in the majors. “This is kind of what we put all those hours for. You put all those hours to give yourself chances like this,” he said after Friday’s one-under-par 70 left him with a two-shot lead at the midway point.

Follow all the latest action from the PGA Championship third round below.