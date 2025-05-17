PGA Championship 2025 tee times: New Round three schedule for McIlroy, DeChambeau, Scheffler after weather delay at Quail Hollow
All the pairings for a mouth-watering Saturday at the PGA Championship
It’s moving day at the PGA Championship today as the main contenders battle to put themselves prime position for a tilt at the Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday.
A weather delay has forced the players to be patient after a storm in the Quail Hollow area.
Rory McIlroy (+1) will be out on the course far earlier than he would have hoped after only just making the cut, and needs one of the rounds of his life to give himself any shot at victory.
Bryson DeChambeau (-3), Max Homa (-5), Scottie Scheffler (-5) and Matt Fitzpatrick (-6) are all well placed at the start of the weekend as they chase surprise 36-hole leader Jhonattan Vegas.
Here are today’s PGA Championship tee times (all times BST; USA unless specified):
THIRD ROUND TEE TIMES
(all times BST)
4:43 PM - Hole 1: Joaquin Niemann; Tyrrell Hatton; Wyndham Clark
4:48 PM - Hole 10: Rafael Campos; Matt Wallace; Tom McKibbin
4:54 PM - Hole 1: Keegan Bradley; Marco Penge; Lucas Glover
4:59 PM - Hole 10: Beau Hossler; Corey Conners; Luke Donald
5:05 PM - Hole 1: Viktor Hovland; Tommy Fleetwood; Jon Rahm
5:10 PM - Hole 10: Nicolai Højgaard; Harry Hall; Austin Eckroat
5:16 PM - Hole 1: Cam Davis; Adam Scott; Joe Highsmith
5:21 PM - Hole 10: Byeong Hun An; Collin Morikawa; Cameron Young
5:27 PM - Hole 1: Tony Finau; Ben Griffin; Eric Cole
5:32 PM - Hole 10: Daniel Berger; Brian Campbell; Taylor Moore
5:38 PM - Hole 1: Davis Riley; Alex Noren; Ryo Hisatsune
5:43 PM - Hole 10: Nico Echavarria; Harris English; Stephan Jaeger
5:49 PM - Hole 1: Taylor Pendrith; Bryson DeChambeau; Richard Bland
5:54 PM - Hole 10: Rasmus Højgaard; Thorbjørn Olesen; Maverick McNealy
6:00 PM - Hole 1: Garrick Higgo; J.J. Spaun; Aaron Rai
6:05 PM - Hole 10: Justin Lower; Tom Kim; Sergio Garcia
6:11 PM - Hole 1: Sam Stevens; Denny McCarthy; Ryan Gerard
6:16 PM - Hole 10: Brian Harman; Elvis Smylie; Kevin Yu
6:22 PM - Hole 1: Alex Smalley; J.T. Poston; Robert MacIntyre
6:27 PM - Hole 10: David Puig; Bud Cauley; Michael Kim
6:33 PM - Hole 1: Michael Thorbjornsen; Christiaan Bezuidenhout; Ryan Fox
6:38 PM - Hole 10: Chris Kirk; Rory McIlroy; Xander Schauffele
6:44 PM - Hole 1: Si Woo Kim; Max Homa; Scottie Scheffler
6:49 PM - Hole 10: Max Greyserman; Sam Burns
6:55 PM - Hole 1: Jhonattan Vegas; Matthieu Pavon; Matt Fitzpatrick
