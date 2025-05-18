Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
PGA Championship leaderboard LIVE: Scottie Scheffler leads final round as Bryson DeChambeau gives chase

The world No 1 turned the screw at the end of the third round and leads the PGA Championship by three strokes

Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 18 May 2025 14:45 EDT
Bryson DeChambeau in action during the final round
Bryson DeChambeau in action during the final round (Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler is in position to clinch the third major title of his career after dominating the back nine at Quail Hollow on Saturday to open up a three-shot lead.

The world No 1 picked up five shots in the final five holes, making a mockery of the notorious last three known as the Green Mile. Scheffler produced a stunning eagle on 14 followed by birdies on 16, 17 and 18 to leave himself on the brink of a first PGA Championship title.

But there is plenty of quality and experience in the chasing pack, with Sweden’s Alex Noren three shots behind and Americans JT Poston and Davis Riley a futher shot adrift on seven under par. Jon Rahm lurks on six under, while Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Fitzpatrick begin this final round on five under.

Follow all the latest action from the PGA Championship third round below.

Scheffler begins final round

Scottie Scheffler tees off with his overnight three-shot lead still intact. The world No 1 hits a perfect tee shot down the right side of the fairway, and Alex Noren follows with his own fairway finder.

That’s the last group out on the course.

Leaderboard

-11 Scheffler

-8 Noren

-7 Riley, Poston

-6 Rahm, Griffin (8)

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 19:43

PGA Championship 2025

DeChambeau doesn’t hit his birdie putt at all on two, and settles for another par. His tee shot on the third is long but left, and appears to land under a spectator’s legs.

Scottie Scheffler is striding to the first tee...

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 19:31

PGA Championship 2025

Jonny Vegas finds the sand left of the first green.

Up ahead on two, DeChambeau hits the heart of the green with his second shot, and he’ll have a look at birdie.

Bryson DeChambeau chips onto the first green
Bryson DeChambeau chips onto the first green (Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 19:22

PGA Championship 2025

Ben Griffin is flying out there right now, four under through seven holes, and joins the chasers on -6.

Leaderboard

-11 Scheffler

-8 Noren

-7 Riley, Poston

-6 Rahm, Kim, Vegas, Griffin (7)

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 19:17

PGA Championship 2025

DeChambeau misses the first green left, but chips beautifully and leaves three feet for par.

18 May 2025 19:11

PGA Championship 2025

Bryson DeChambeau (-5) booms his first tee shot down the fairway and he’s perfectly positioned.

Up ahead, Matt Fitzpatrick makes bogey at the first after missing the green left and drops back to four under.

Leaderboard

-11 Scheffler

-8 Noren

-7 Riley, Poston

-6 Rahm, Kim, Vegas

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 19:05

McIlroy ends his PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy finishes on three over par for the tournament. Not his best form this week, and it just never clicked for him. Plenty of time, though, before his home Open Championship at Portrush to tune his game.

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 19:02

Fitzpatrick begins his final round

Matt Fitzpatrick (-5) is wearing Sunday red as he bids to shoot a low score that could throw him into the mix. His tee shot on the first finds the fairway, and he’s off.

Leaderboard

-11 Scheffler

-8 Noren

-7 Riley, Poston

-6 Rahm, Kim, Vegas

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 18:46

PGA Championship 2025

Six more groups still to tee off today (times BST):

1840 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1900 Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau

1910 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Keegan Bradley

1920 Jon Rahm (Esp), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1930 Davis Riley, JT Poston

1940 Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren (Swe)

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 18:33

DeChambeau warms up for 7pm BST tee time

Bryson DeChambeau is warming up as he prepares his bid on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favourite but if anyone can pull off a stunning turnaround, it’s Bryson.

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 18:29

