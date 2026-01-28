Patrick Reed leaves LIV golf to re-join PGA Tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patrick Reed is set to make a return to the PGA Tour after announcing his decision to leave LIV Golf.

Reed joined the breakaway tour in 2022 but revealed a desire to return to the PGA Tour and compete in the ‘traditional’ tournaments around the world.

He follows in the footsteps of Brooks Koepka and will be allowed to return to the Tour via the new Returning Player Program.

The 2018 Masters champions announced his decision to return to the Tour on social media with a statement which reads: “After careful thought and consideration, my family and I have decided that I will no longer compete on the LIV Golf Tour.

“I am excited to announce that I am returning to the PGA Tour as a past champion member for the 2027 season and am eligible to begin competing in PGA Tour events later this year. I will continue to compete and play as an Honorary Lifetime Member on the DP World Tour, which is something that I am truly honored and excited to do.

“I’m a traditionalist at heart, and I was born to play on the PGA Tour, which is where my story began with my wife, Justine. I am very fortunate for the opportunities that have come my way and grateful for the life we have created. I am moving forward in my career, and I look forward to competing on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

“I can’t wait to get back out there and revisit some of the best places on earth. I want to thank everyone involved for helping me make this decision. Over the last four years, I have learned a lot about myself, about who I am and who I am not, and for that I am forever grateful.”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile the PGA Tour released their own statement explaining that Reed is applying for reinstatement for the 2027 season.

“Patrick Reed has informed the PGA Tour of his desire to return,” it says. “A nine-time PGA Tour winner, he is seeking reinstatement of his PGA Tour membership for the 2-27 season, playing out of the past champion category.

“As a result of resigning his membership in 2022 prior to violating any PGA Tour Regulations, Patrick is eligible to compete on the PGA Tour as a non-member beginning on August 25, 2026. He may also pursue improved PGA Tour status via the DP World Tour.”