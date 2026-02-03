LIV Golf offers harsh and stark response to gaining world ranking points

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

LIV Golf has offered up a stark and harsh response to the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) following the tour being awarded world ranking points five years after its establishment.

The OWGR approved LIV’s submission for ranking points with some conditions due to the less than traditional nature of the breakaway tour, including the lower competitive fields, and awarded LIV players world ranking points if they finish in the top 10.

However, the Saudi Arabia-backed league called the decision a ‘long overdue moment of recognition’ and revealed its disappointment at the limits placed on them from the OWGR.

LIV’s pointed statement towards the ruling calls for a more ‘transparent’ and ‘equal’ system which does ‘reflects performance over affiliation’.

It reads: “The stated mission of the OWGR is to “administer and publish a transparent, credible, and accurate ranking based on the relative performances of players participating in male Eligible Golf Tours worldwide.

“We acknowledge the long-overdue moment of recognition, which affirms the fundamental principle that performance on the course should matter, regardless of where the competition takes place.

“However, this outcome is unprecedented. Under these rules, a player finishing 11th in a LIV Golf event is treated the same as a player finishing 57th. Limiting points to only the top 10 finishers disproportionately harms players who consistently perform at a high level but finish just outside that threshold, as well as emerging talent working to establish themselves on the world stage - precisely the players a fair and meritocratic ranking system is designed to recognize.

“No other competitive tour or league in OWGR history has been subjected to such a restriction. We expect this is merely a first step toward a structure that fully and fairly serves the players, the fans, and the future of the sport.

“We entered this process in good faith and will continue to advocate for a ranking system that reflects performance over affiliation. The game deserves transparency. The fans deserve credibility. And the players deserve a system that treats them equally.”

The significance of LIV obtaining OWGR points is because they are important to players aiming to qualify for the annual four majors. The rankings are worked out via a two-year rolling system with more weight given to the most recent results.