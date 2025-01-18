Tyrrell Hatton in the hunt in Dubai as New Zealand's Daniel Hillier takes third round lead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England's Tyrrell Hatton says he "needs some putts to drop" if he is to overhaul Daniel Hillier at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday.

Hatton held the clubhouse lead on 12 under after a round of 68 before New Zealand's Hillier birdied the 17th and 18th to take a one-shot advantage into the final round.

Ryder Cup star Hatton had laid down an early signal of intent when he drove the green at the second and converted from eight feet for eagle but then made three bogeys in six holes from the fourth.

However, a flawless back nine featured close-range gains at the 10th, 11th and 16th before he converted from 20 feet at the last.

"It was pretty tough out there to be honest," he said. "The wind was swirling around which made it hard to get the right club at times, especially around the middle of the round.

"It felt like it really picked up for a moment there and certainly made things challenging. But I'm happy with the finish. So (I'm in a) good position going into tomorrow.

"It's been nice to see a few putts go in. Obviously I've missed a few as well but yeah, I need some putts to drop tomorrow."

Hillier had been four shots clear at one stage on Saturday after three birdies in his first five holes, before recovering from a mid-round wobble with back-to-back gains to finish, leaving him dreaming of a "life-changing" victory.

"It was a grind," said Hillier, who won his only previous DP World Tour title at the 2023 British Masters. "It was tough but I enjoyed it out there. Have a crack at it tomorrow.

open image in gallery Daniel Hillier leads by a stroke as he searches for a second DP World Tour win ( Getty Images )

"I don't think I've played with Tyrrell before, so that should be fun. It will be a good test. He'll be raring to get his hands on that trophy but I'd love to do the same. It will be a fun day.

"(To win) would be life-changing. I'm excited for tomorrow."

Overnight leader Ewen Ferguson shot a two-over 74 to lie third on 10 under, with England's Laurie Canter and New Zealand's Ryan Fox tied for fourth a shot further back and defending champion Rory McIlroy just outside the top 10 after a 69.

PA