Bryson DeChambeau tips Trump’s Turnberry as ‘worthy’ host of The Open
American golfer Bryson DeChambeau is all for President Donald Trump’s Turnberry course in Scotland hosting a British Open for the first time since 2009
Bryson DeChambeau has tipped President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course to host The Open in the future and end its inactive role on the R&A’s 10-venue British Open rotation.
The Scottish golf course has not hosted the prestigious event for 16 years, with its last iteration back in 2009.
And DeChambeau, who shot a stunning six-under-par round of 65 at Royal Portrush to make the cut and sit +1 for the major overall at the half-way stage, has backed Trump’s course to prove a worthy host once more.
“I look at it as a golf course,” said DeChambeau, whose round of golf with the president has amassed more than 15 million views on YouTube. “It’s one of the best golf courses in the world, and I’d love for it to be a part of the rotation.
“Albeit I haven’t played it, I’ve heard so many great things about it, and anytime you get to play a special historical golf course like that, I think it’s worthy of it, for sure.”
The Ayrshire course last saw 59-year-old Tom Watson make a bogey on the 72nd hole with Stewart Cink prevailing in a playoff.
Speaking ahead of the Open being played this week at Royal Portrush, R&A chief executive Mark Darbon said transportation and other issues had to be addressed before Turnberry got its hands on the oldest major championship again.
Darbon said the R&A met with Eric Trump and other leaders of Trump Golf a few months ago regarding the “big logistical challenges” facing Turnberry, and that the talks had been constructive.
DeChambeau believes Trump would make Turnberry a special Open venue.
“He’d still probably respect the R&A and what they’re trying to accomplish,” DeChambeau said. “I can’t speak on his behalf, but what I can say is knowing him, he’ll do his best of a job as he possibly can.”
DeChambeau's relationship with Trump is such that he joined him on stage at an election party in Florida in November before Trump was declared president again.
DeChambeau also had a round of golf with Trump and some short-game practice on the South Lawn of the White House a few months ago.
So what of his audience with Trump around this time last year, when they attempted to break 50 off the forward tees at the president’s Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey using the scramble format? It went on YouTube and was a huge success.
“Got like 15 million views or something,” DeChambeau said. “It was fun.”
DeChambeau was speaking after shooting 6-under 65 in the second round of the Open at Royal Portrush in a bid to make the cut, having opened with a 78.
AP contributed to this report
