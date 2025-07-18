Rory McIlroy confident of a weekend charge in The Open at Royal Portrush

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World number two Rory McIlroy is targeting a weekend hot streak at The Open as he seeks to make up for a missed opportunity in front of a home crowd at Royal Portrush.

Six years ago, he failed to make the weekend by a stroke after a terrible first day, but there was no danger of that this time around as a second-round 69 left him three under and within five of clubhouse leader and former champion Brian Harman.

Since 1970, 89 per cent of Open winners have been within four of the lead after 36 holes so McIlroy will have to buck that trend, but he is feeling good about his game.

“I maybe could be a couple closer to the lead, but overall in a decent position heading into the weekend.

“I didn’t have this opportunity six years ago, so to play an extra two days in this atmosphere in front of these crowds, I’m very excited for that.

“I feel like my game’s definitely good enough to make a run.

“I’ve been somewhat close to my best over the first two days in little bits here and there.

“I’m going to need to have it all under control and have it sort of all firing over the weekend to make a run.”

The Masters champion mixed the majestic with the mediocre over the front nine before gaining some control after turning for home.

Last in the field for driving accuracy on Thursday after hitting just two fairways, he struggled to recalibrate his radar early on but that did not prevent him making birdie at the first from 18 feet after finding the semi-rough.

However, he was a foot from driving out of bounds at the par-five next and had to take an unplayable lie and eventually chipped to seven feet to save par.

The 176-yard third caused him problems as his tee shot caught the bank of a bunker, forcing him to stand in the sand and choke down halfway on the shaft of his wedge with his ball well above his feet and that resulted in a bogey.

A 348-yard drive and approach to six feet brought a birdie at the next but the driveable par-four fifth caused him problems after pulling his three-wood into a bunker, which produced the response, “Don’t go in there. Idiot.”

Another bogey followed and despite hammering a 372-yard drive down the par-five seventh he came up short with his approach, chipped to nine feet but missed the birdie attempt.

There were more missed fairways, although seven found over the course of his round represented a significant improvement, but he was able to pick up two shots coming home without further drama.

His eagle putt grazed the hole at the 12th and chipped an 87-yard approach to 17ft for another birdie on the 14th.