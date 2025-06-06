Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Challenge Cup Betting Tips

Hull KR to win by 1-12 points - 2/1 Betfred

Warrington the last team to score - 13/8 Unibet

Hull KR are looking for their first silverware since 1985 when they take on Warrington Wolves at Wembley on Saturday in the Challenge Cup final (BBC 1, 3pm).

They are the in-form team this season and sit top of the Super League with double the number of points of this weekend’s opponent. However, this is a one-off game, and the Wolves have way more experience of winning silverware in recent years.

Since Hull KR won the Super League in 1985, Saturday’s opponents have won the Challenge Cup four times and the League Cup once.

Hull have lost three finals since their last success, coming up short in 1986, 2015, and, most recently, 2023, when they were beaten 17-16 in golden point extra time by Leigh.

They also lost out 9-2 to the Wigan Warriors in the 2024 Super League Grand Final, so they will be hoping that they can finally break their hoodoo and lift some silverware.

Warrington were beaten finalists in this competition 12 months ago though, as they went down 18-8 to Wigan in the 123rd final, so they will not want to experience that feeling again.

Betting sites understandably have Hull KR as the standout favourites for the win at 1/3, while you can get 10/3 on a Warrington win and 22/1 on a draw after 80 minutes, just as it did two years ago.

Hull KR vs Warrington Betting Preview: Closer Than The League Would Suggest

All of the pressure on Saturday will certainly be on Willie Peters’ side, who have lost just in the league so far this season and come into this game riding a seven-game winning streak in all competitions, which includes their impressive semi-final demolition of Catalans Dragons.

The Robins are favoured by at least 10 points on the handicap with most rugby betting sites, but it would be foolish to dismiss any hope of a Warrington win, particularly with captain George Williams back after two months out injured.

The stand-off suffered an ankle injury, which required surgery, in the 28-16 defeat by Hull FC in early April but he has declared himself fit to lead his side out at Wembley, which is a huge boost.

The Wolves have won just three times since losing Williams, who was absent for the league meeting with Hull KR just under a fortnight ago.

The visitors scored six tries at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, as they ran out 31-12 winners to stretch the Yorkshire side’s winning run over Warrington to three games.

Despite being free-scoring this season, the fact Hull KR have gone 40 years without silverware is likely to create an element of nervousness among both the players and fans at Wembley.

Add to that the fact there is less pressure on Warrington as the underdogs on betting apps and we are expecting this one to be closer than the recent league game.

Challenge Cup prediction 1: Hull KR to win by 1-12 points - 2/1 Betfred

Wire to Take Final to The Wire

With Hull KR such big favourites, it’s hard to find anything with a decent return, Unibet have a market that will help bettors maintain interest, regardless of the result.

If we are expecting a Hull KR win, we also expect Warrington to give it a good go and that means playing for the entire 80 minutes to get something from the match. With that in mind, 13/8 on them scoring last looks a strong option.

Whether they are chasing a big deficit or still in with a chance the experienced side will be going for everything in front of their loyal travelling fans.

Challenge Cup prediction 2: Warrington the last team to score - 13/8 Unibet

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, always remember to gamble responsibly.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

