Paul Hughes vs Usman Nurmagomedov 2 live: Start time, fight card, updates and results tonight
Ireland’s Hughes again tries to dethrone Khabib’s cousin, who holds the PFL lightweight title, after their thrilling first clash in January
One of the most-anticipated fights of the year takes place tonight, as Paul Hughes and Usman Nurmagomedov clash over the PFL lightweight title for the second time.
In January, Nurmagomedov – a cousin of UFC legend Khabib – retained the belt with a narrow decision win over Hughes, who immediately turned his attention to a rematch.
With Nurmagomedov out of action, Hughes opted to return to the cage in May and stopped Bruno Miranda in the first minute, on home soil in Belfast, no less. That set up the Northern Irishman, who also carries the Irish Tricolour flag, for a rematch with Nurmagomedov this weekend, as the rivals return to Dubai.
It was there that Russia’s Nurmagomedov, 27, won a majority decision against “Big News”, 28, despite being docked a point for repeated low blows. A clash of heads was another element to the drama of the thrilling clash, which has fans excited for tonight’s main event.
“ I think whenever you fight somebody, especially over five rounds, you garner a certain level of respect,” Hughes told The Independent this week, playing down the echoes of Khabib vs Conor McGregor. “I really respect him,” Usman added. “I respect his skills. He’s a good fighter – the first time, I underestimated him.”
Follow live updates and results from Hughes vs Nurmagomedov 2, below.
Paul Hughes vs Usman Nurmagomedov 2 live: How to watch fights
Viewers can stream the fight live on DAZN, with the card available to watch for subscribers. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.
Paul Hughes vs Usman Nurmagomedov 2 live: Timings tonight
Hughes vs Nurmagomedov 2 takes place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The prelims began at 4:30pm BST (11:30am ET, 10:30am CT, 8:30am PT) with the main card set to follow at 7:30pm BST* (2:30pm ET, 1:30pm CT, 11:30am PT).
Main-event ring walks are expected at 9:30pm BST (4:30pm ET, 3:30pm CT, 1:30pm PT).
*The Independent’s round-by-round fight coverage will begin at this time.
Paul Hughes vs Usman Nurmagomedov 2 live
One of the most-anticipated fights of the year takes place tonight, as Paul Hughes and Usman Nurmagomedov clash over the PFL lightweight title for the second time.
In January, Nurmagomedov – a cousin of UFC legend Khabib – retained the belt with a narrow decision win over Hughes, who immediately turned his attention to a rematch.
With Nurmagomedov out of action, Hughes opted to return to the cage in May and stopped Bruno Miranda in the first minute, on home soil in Belfast, no less. That set up the Northern Irishman, who also carries the Irish Tricolour flag, for a rematch with Nurmagomedov this weekend, as the rivals return to Dubai.
It was there that Russia’s Nurmagomedov, 27, won a majority decision against “Big News”, 28, despite being docked a point for repeated low blows. A clash of heads was another element to the drama of the thrilling clash, which has fans excited for tonight’s main event.
“ I think whenever you fight somebody, especially over five rounds, you garner a certain level of respect,” Hughes told The Independent this week, playing down the echoes of Khabib vs Conor McGregor. “I really respect him,” Usman added. “I respect his skills. He’s a good fighter – the first time, I underestimated him.”
Follow live updates and results from Hughes vs Nurmagomedov 2, right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments