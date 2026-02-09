MMA fighter attacked by crowd after biting opponent’s ear in chaotic scenes
The ‘no rules’ nature of Vaclav Mikulasek and Pavol Vasko’s fight was tested when the latter bit his opponent’s ear
There were chaotic scenes at a mixed martial arts (MMA) event in the Czech Republic on Saturday, as a fighter bit his opponent’s ear to draw blood and a violent reaction from the crowd.
Vaclav Mikulasek and Pavol Vasko were squaring off at an event hosted by the promotional company Clash, in a fight deemed a “no rules” match, two months after Vasko was disqualified in their first meeting.
And the “no rules” nature of their rematch was put to the test when Vasko bit Mikulasek in the ear, causing the Czech fighter to back away, clutch the wound and shout in pain.
Blood flowed from Mikulasek’s ear as the referee waved off the contest, and someone at ringside – possibly from Mikulasek’s corner team – splashed water on the wound.
The incident can be watched below. Viewer discretion is advised.
Vasko was rushed out of the cage by security, but they could not prevent the Slovakian fighter from being hit in the head by a chair and numerous drinks that were launched from the stands at Brno’s Winning Group Arena.
Furthermore, several figures from the crowd chased Vasko towards and up the entrance ramp, with one visibly punching him. Vasko fell while trying to climb onto the ramp, and once he had scaled it, a second chair was thrown at him. Near the top of the ramp, a fighter kicked him in the stomach before he fled backstage.
It is unclear whether the crowd members originally attacking Vasko were fans or members of Mikulasek’s team.
Mikulasek later took to Instagram to share a gruesome photo of his ear, which was swollen and bloody. He also posted a video in which he spoke to camera while wearing a heavy bandage on his ear.
“Paid in blood every time,” read a caption on another post from Mikulasek, who also shared an image with the text: “The pain had something to teach you.”
While Saturday’s main event was a “no rules” contest, Tapology – a well-known MMA records, rankings and statistics website – lists the rule modifications as: “Headbutts, stomps and soccer kicks allowed.”
