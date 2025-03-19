World Athletics Indoor Championships: Schedule, start times and how to watch
Team GB’s Molly Caudery is in line to defend her title in Nanjing, with Jakob Ingebritsen and Mondo Duplantis among the stars to watch
Georgia Hunter Bell, Jeremiah Azu, and Molly Caudery will headline British hopes at this week’s World Athletics Indoor Championships, with a strong contingent heading to Nanjing.
Building on last week’s European Championships in Apeldoorn, the event is a key stepping-stone to the highlight of the season, this September’s World Championships in Tokyo.
Hunter Bell will be looking to put the disappointment of the European Championships behind her after illness hampered her preparation and she failed to win a medal in the 1500m, despite being hotly tipped for gold. Team-mate and European bronze medallist Revee Walcott-Nolan will also be in action, as will new 60m European champion Azu, who clocked a personal best of 6.49 seconds en route to winning the title last week.
Caudery is the defending champion in the pole vault and opted to skip last week’s event as a precautionary measure, but is in blistering form, having comfortably won the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold in Madrid in late February with a clearance of 4.85m. Her counterpart in the men’s event, Olympic sensation Mondo Duplantis, will also be competing for yet more glory in Nanjing.
GB’s George Mills, silver medallist in Apeldoorn, will race the 3,000m, while Neil Gourley is in action over 1,500m as both men aim to deprive the all-conquering Jakob Ingebritsen of another double gold over both distances.
Here’s everything you need to know about the championships:
When and where is the World Athletics Indoor Championships?
The World Championships runs from Friday 21 to Sunday 23 March at the Nanjing Sports Training Centre in Nanjing, China.
How can I watch on TV and is there a live stream?
In the UK, the Championships will be shown live on the BBC and BBC iPlayer.
Schedule
All times in GMT
Friday 23 March
Morning session
02:05 – 60m Hurdles (Pentathlon W)
02:23 – 400m (M) – Heats
02:45 – High Jump (Pentathlon W)
03:05 – Triple Jump (M) – Final
03:15 – 800m (W) – Heats
03:55 – 800m (M) – Heats
04:55 – 60m (M) – Heats
05:15 – Shot Put (Pentathlon W)
Afternoon session
10:30 – High Jump (M) – Final
10:33 – 1500m (W) – Heats
10:42 – Long Jump (Pentathlon W)
11:18 – 1500m (M) – Heats
11:50 – Shot Put (W) – Final
12:03 – 60m (M) – Semi-final
12:26 – 400m (W) – Heats
12:47 – 400m (M) – Semi-final
13:15 – 800m (Pentathlon W)
13:24 – 60m (M) – Final
Saturday 22 March
Morning session
02:05 – 60m (Heptathlon M)
02:10 – Pole Vault (W) – Final
02:25 – 60m Hurdles (M) – Heats
02:45 – Long Jump (Heptathlon M)
03:15 – 60m (W) – Heats
04:05 – 800m (W) – Semi-final
04:10 – Shot Put (Heptathlon M)
04:31 – 800m (M) – Semi-final
Afternoon session
10:34 – Pole Vault (M) – Final
10:37 – High Jump (Heptathlon M)
11:10 – Triple Jump (W) – Final
11:15 – 3,000m (W) – Final
11:33 – 3,000m (M) – Final
11:50 – 60m Hurdles (M) – Semi-final
12:15 – 60m (W) – Semi-final
12:44 – 400m (W) – Final
12:55 – 400m (M) – Final
13:05 – 60m Hurdles (M) – Final
13:18 – 60m (W) – Final
Sunday 23 March
Morning session
02:05 – 60m Hurdles (Heptathlon M)
02:19 – Long Jump (W) – Final
02:25 – 60m Hurdles (W) – Heats
03:10 – Pole Vault (Heptathlon M)
03:35 – High Jump (W) – Final
Afternoon session
11.35 – 60m Hurdles (W) – Semi-final
11:38 – Shot Put (M) – Final
11:40 – Long Jump (M) – Final
12:02 – 1,000m (Heptathlon M)
12:15 – 1,500m (M) – Final
12:28 – 1,500m (W) – Final
12:40 – 800m (M) – Final
12:54 – 800m (W) – Final
13:01 – 60m Hurdles (W) – Final
13:11 – 4x400m Relay (M) – Final
13:21 – 4x400m Relay (W) – Final
