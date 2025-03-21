Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British sprinter Jeremiah Azu claimed his first global title as his stunning season continued with gold in the men’s 60m final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in China.

Azu edged out Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy in a photo finish to clinch victory, just a month after becoming European champion in the same event.

A personal best of 6.49sec by the 23-year-old meant he remained unbeaten so far this year, as he beat Kennedy by a hundredth of a second after an electric final in which American Ronnie Baker sustained a hamstring injury shortly before the finish.

South Africa's Akani Simbine settled for bronze with a time of 6.54 seconds after another leading contender Eloy Benitez of Puerto Rico took an early tumble and did not continue.

“I knew I could win it. I said at the Europeans that I want to take over the world. This is just the start of our journey,” an elated Azu told the BBC after he was confirmed as the winner. “The plan is to keep on winning. The sky isn’t the limit, there’s way, way more than that. Let’s see what the summer brings – I’m excited for it.”

Kennedy, who was initially shown as the champion, said he hoped to build on the strong performance at the outdoor world championships in Tokyo this September.

“It’s really a good season, so I hope I can carry this momentum towards Japan,” he added. “Before that, I’m going to do nationals back in Australia and completely focus on the 100m now.”