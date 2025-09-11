World Athletics Championships move road race start times over high heat fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The start times for the road race events at the World Athletics Championships have been shifted over fears of high heat in host city Tokyo.

The World Athletics Championships begin on Saturday 13 September with the women’s and men’s 35km race walk, both of which have been moved half an hour earlier to a start time of 7.30am local time (11.30pm Friday BST).

The women’s marathon on Sunday 14 September and men’s marathon on Saturday 15 September will also move half and hour earlier to the same start time.

Temperatures are expected to soar above 30C for most of the championships, with high humidity making the temperature feel closer to 40C on some days.

Japan has experienced its hottest summer since records began in 1898, with temperatures 2.36C higher than average. Temperatures this month have averaged 33C, while more than 3,300 people were hospitalised for heatstroke in Tokyo alone last month, according to the fire department.

World Athletics said its “highest priority” was athletes’ safety and the decision had been taken with that in mind, expecting “elevated heat conditions that could pose a health and safety risk”.

“Despite the World Championships being scheduled for mid-September when temperatures were expected to be lower than during the summer in Tokyo, levels this year have remained at those of mid-summer,” the governing body added.

World Athletics chief executive Jon Ridgeon said the organisation’s health and science team assured him the time change would make a “significant difference to the athletes”.

He added: “I think we need to embrace the reality that probably the start times of our road races need to be made earlier than they traditionally have been.”

The delayed 2021 Olympic Games, held in high summer in Tokyo, saw the marathon and race walk events relocated 800km north to Sapporo in a bid to beat the heat, although on the day temperatures were similar in the two locales.

Measures are in place to mitigate the effects of the heat. 185 water spots are set to be in place along the marathon route, while tents made of cooling fabrics will be installed around the warm-up venue and the Japan National Stadium, where the races will start and finish. Volunteers and staff will also wear watches monitoring their core body temperature and emitting an alarm should they exceed safe levels.

There could be further changes later in the championships. Saturday 20 September will feature the women’s 20km race walk, slated to start at 7.30am local time, while the men’s equivalent is scheduled to start at 9.50am.