The UK Athletics Indoor Championships is here at a pivotal stage of the winter season.

Athletes will be determined to qualify for both the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands and then World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

It is a huge year of athletics as we build up to the outdoor season and the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, with the inaugural Grand Slam Track season likely to disrupt a sport in need of innovation.

The likes of Laura Muir, Georgia Hunter Bell, Neil Gourley and more will battle it out over two entertaining days of athletics in Birmingham a week after the Keely Klassic, though Keely Hodgkinson is out and recovering from a hamstring injury and Josh Kerr is resting up after a bout of sickness before the first Grand Slam Track meeting in Kingston Jamaica in April.

The opening day of the Championships was delayed by one hour, however, following a fire that “required the evacuation of the Utilita Arena in Birmingham”. There is no impact to Sunday’s schedule

Here’s everything you need to know about the championships:

When and where is the UK Athletics Indoor Championships?

The UK Athletics Indoor Championships takes place 22-23 February in an action-packed weekend at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK.

How can I watch on TV and is there a live stream?

The event will be available to watch via BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the app on both Saturday, 22 February, from 11:20am to 6:40pm, and Sunday, 23 February from 11:25am to 4pm. And a live stream will be available on mobile devices and desktop computers.

Georgia Hunter Bell of Great Britain will be among those in action ( Getty Images )

Sunday 18 February

All times in GMT

11:30 - Triple Jump Women Final

11:55 - High Jump Men Final

12:00 - 200m Women Heats

12:28 - Shot Put Women Final

12:30 - 200m Men Heats

13:00 - 3000m Walk Women Final

13:00 - 3000m Walk Men Final

13:27 - Long Jump Men Final

13:30 - 200m Women Semi-Finals

13:50 - 200m Men Semi-Finals

14:09 - 3000m Men Final

14:21 - High Jump Women Final

14:24 - 3000m Women Final

14:37 - Shot Put Men Final

14:40 - 400m Men Final

14:50 - 400m Women Final

15:00 - 200m Women Final

15:10 - 200m Men Final

15:20 - 1500m Men Final

15:30 - 1500m Women Final

15:40 - 800m Men Final

15:50 - 800m Women Final