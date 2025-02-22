Fire delays start of British Indoor Athletics Championships as venue evacuated
The Utilita Arena had to be evacuated after the incident on Saturday morning
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A fire has delayed the start of the British Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham.
The Utilita Arena had to be evacuated after the incident on Saturday morning, around 90 minutes before the first event was due to start.
British Athletics said in a statement: “The start of the 2025 Microplus UK Athletics Indoor Championships has been delayed by one hour, following an incident that required the evacuation of the Utilita Arena in Birmingham this morning, Saturday 22 February.
“A one-hour delay to the timetable has been agreed in order to give athletes, officials and spectators adequate time to prepare for the day’s events.”
Former Olympian Katharine Merry wrote on X: “Not made it into the Utilita Arena yet. It’s been fully evacuated due to a fire. Fire brigade here and smoke coming from the top floor.”
She added a few minutes later: “The British Indoor Champs will be going ahead today after a fire in a kitchen. Just now need to clear the water.”
Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Laura Muir are among the star names competing this weekend.
The event is also being used as the British trials for the European Athletics Indoor Championships, which take place in the Netherlands next month.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments