Marathon world record holder handed three-year doping ban, but time allowed to stand

The women’s marathon world record holder Ruth Chepngetich has been banned for three years after admitting an anti-doping violation, but her record time will be allowed to stand because it pre-dated her positive test.

Kenya’s Chepngetich smashed the world record at the Chicago Marathon in October 2024, clocking 2:09:56 to become the first woman in history to break the 2:10:00 barrier.

She was provisionally suspended in July this year after testing positive for the banned substance hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ), which was found in a sample on 14 March 2025, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.

In a statement confirming a three-year ban, the AIU said Chepngetich’s sample revealed an HCTZ concentration of 3,800ng/mL, significantly above the World Anti-Doping Agency’s minimum reporting limit of 20ng/mL.

The AIU said Chepngetich initially could not explain her positive test despite its investigation, which included analysis of her medications, supplements and phone data. But the AIU said Chepngetich then changed her explanation on 31 July, two weeks after her provisional suspension.

Chepngetich said she recalled having “taken her housemaid’s medication as treatment” after falling ill, before realising that the medication contained HCTZ.

The AIU said HCTZ is used clinically to treat fluid retention and hypertension. But diuretics, such as HCTZ, may be abused to mask the presence of other prohibited substances in urine.

open image in gallery Chepngetich breaks the world record at the Chicago Marathon in October 2024 ( AP )

The AIU said it considered Chepngetich’s actions to have been “reckless” and that they had been the result of “indirect intent” rather than accidental, and applied for a four-year ban, but her admission resulted in a one-year reduction.

“The case regarding the positive test for HCTZ has been resolved, but the AIU will continue to investigate the suspicious material recovered from Chepngetich’s phone to determine if any other violations have occurred,” AIU head Brett Clothier said in a statement.

“In the meantime, all Chepngetich’s achievements and records pre-dating the 14 March 2025 sample stand.”