Ruth Chepngetich smashes women’s marathon world record in Chicago

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruth Chepngetich smashed the women’s marathon world record in Chicago, setting a historic time to break the 2:10:00 barrier.

The Kenyan clocked an astonishing time of 2:09:57, eclipsing the previous record of 2:11:53 set by Tigst Assefa in Berlin last September.

Chepngetich’s world record came a year after the late Kelvin Kiptum broke the men’s marathon world record in Chicago.

More follows