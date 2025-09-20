Triple Olympic champion Nafi Thiam under ‘black cloud’ after withdrawal from World Championships

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Belgium's triple Olympic champion Nafi Thiam has pulled out of the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships after an underwhelming long jump left her with almost no chance of a medal.

The 31-year-old, who won world titles in 2017 and 2022, failed to get over the six-metre mark with her two legal jumps on Saturday morning to stand in eighth place in the overall standings, 377 points behind competition-leader Anna Hall.

Multiple Belgian media outlets reported that Thiam, who last lost in competition at the 2019 worlds, had been withdrawn by her coach before the javelin and 800m in the evening session.

Thiam did not turn up for the start of the evening session and was listed as "Did Not Start" when the javelin competition got under way at the National Stadium.

"I've struggled with this heptathlon from the start. I tried to fight it and persevere, but it clearly didn't work," a tearful Thiam told Het Nieuwsblad after Saturday morning's session.

"I started this morning thinking I would fight until the end and not leave empty-handed because I've worked hard this year.

"I knew I could do something good here and fight for my place in the standings but that didn't happen. So I'm disappointed, yes. This championship is a real black cloud."

Thiam competed sparingly in 2025 and had a disrupted run up to the championships after a row with her national federation.

She accused the Belgian athletics body of excluding her from their pre-championships camp in a row over image rights. The federation denied the allegation.

Thiam was asked whether the row had impacted her performances in Tokyo.

"It's hard to quantify that," she told the newspaper. "Regardless of the reasons why I feel the way I do, the reality remains that I feel the way I do. So that doesn't make a difference."

Reuters