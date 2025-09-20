World Athletics defends warm-up logistics in Tokyo after criticism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World Athletics has underscored its commitment to the “athlete experience” after some competitors at the world championships in Tokyo – including Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson – criticised the warm-up logistics.

Yoyogi Park, where the main warm-up facility is located, is a two-and-half-kilometre drive from Japan National Stadium, a bus journey the PA news agency understands takes about 15 minutes on average.

Final call for competitors to catch the bus, PA understands, is scheduled for 50 minutes to an hour before the start of an event.

Once arrived, athletes can also make use of an indoor straight at the stadium, including days when they have more than one race in the same session, like semi-finals and finals.

A World Athletics statement read: “The athlete experience is of utmost importance for World Athletics and the Local Organising Committee at these World Athletics Championships, and we have put a lot of consideration into their preparations within the constraints of locations and venues.

“This type of configuration is not unique – as we have seen from previous Olympic Games and other major athletics championships.

“For Tokyo 25, we ensured that team leaders were fully briefed at a site visit in March in order for teams to have ample time to prepare – and the rules regarding warm up, call room, and transport apply to every team and every athlete without exception.

“The brilliant performances we have seen so far from the athletes speak for themselves.”

On Friday, after securing her place in Sunday’s 800m final, Hodgkinson said: “I think the whole warm-up situation, you’re warming up for almost two hours. It can be quite draining, so maybe we will have to look at doing something better come Sunday.

“But other than that, I’m happy to be in my fifth world (including Olympic) final in a row. That’s an achievement in itself. I’m really happy to do that and be in the picture for another medal, hopefully.”

Only athletes are permitted to board the bus that takes them to the stadium, turning it into a kind of call room on wheels, where they might even disagree over things like the ideal air conditioning setting inside the vehicle.

Last Saturday, speaking after their 1500m heats, American middle-distance runner Nikki Hiltz told Citius Mag: “It’s a solid 10-minute bus ride of just sitting. It’s just weird. It’s definitely not usual, but we’re all in the same boat.”

Jamaican coach Stephen Francis was more critical. In an interview with his country’s TVJ news, posted to the outlet’s Instagram on Saturday, Francis described what he felt were a number of logistical issues, including the “distance from the stadium to the warm-up track”.

He added: “Those areas of a meet are not befitting the top meet of the year for World Athletics.”

According to the website of manufacturer Mondo, the warm-up track installed for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which was located next to the stadium – and made of the same surface as inside – was dismantled and reinstalled at Aichi University in 2022.