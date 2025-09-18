Melissa Jefferson-Wooden on track for double gold as Amy Hunt leads British 200m hopes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden looked in stunning form as she cruised into the 200 metres final at the world championships in 22 seconds flat on Thursday, while Britain’s Amy Hunt ran a personal best to make a strong bid for a medal.

American Jefferson-Wooden, who won the 100 metres crown on Sunday, was well clear at the bend and took her semi-final comfortably despite easing up at the line.

“Everything is lining up the way it was supposed to. I am a bit tired now but to be able to show up today and perform well is great,” said the 24-year-old.

“I believe I can win gold. It would be so easy to give up or not to step out of my comfort zone, but I want to do things no one thought I could do.”

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, who is looking to match Allyson Felix’s record of three world golds, made it clear that she would not be giving up her title easily as she won the first heat in 21.99 - the fastest time of the round.

open image in gallery Jefferson-Wooden finished well clear of the field, with Asher-Smith best of the rest ( Getty Images )

Veteran Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith also made the final with a time of 22.17, with her semi-final won by American Anavia Battle stormed past the Ivorian to win in 22.09.

There will be two British athletes in the final as Hunt ran a personal best 22.08 to finish second behind Jackson, while Dina Asher-Smith finished second in her semi behind Jefferson-Wooden in 22.21.

“I wanted this final so much, no matter what. I had to beat those girls,” said Hunt. “I knew I had to run my PB to make it to the final and have a good lane. I'm happy to have delivered what I wanted and what I knew I was capable of.”

But there was disappointment for Britain’s Daryll Neita, who struggled in her semi-final, won by Battle, and finished fourth.

open image in gallery A delighted Amy Hunt ran a personal best to make the final ( Getty Images )

Brittany Brown made it three Americans in the final when her 22.13 proved enough to qualify as a fastest loser. The other runner to qualify was Bahamian veteran Anthonique Strachan, but she appeared to injure herself as she crossed the line in 22.48.

That potentially opens the door to McKenzie Long, who replaced injured Olympic champion Gabby Thomas in the US team.

The top two in the event at last year's Paris Olympics were absent with Thomas missing the championships due to an Achilles injury and silver medallist Julien Alfred out with a hamstring tear after winning 100m bronze on Sunday.

Jefferson-Wooden will attempt to become the fourth woman to win both women’s sprints at a single world championships on Friday.

