When is Keely Hodgkinson running in the World Athletics Championships 800m?

The Olympic champion has barely raced this year after a long injury layoff but remains the favourite for gold in Tokyo

Flo Clifford
Thursday 18 September 2025 10:05 EDT
Keely Hodgkinson cruised into the 800m semis
Keely Hodgkinson cruised into the 800m semis (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson is in action this week in Tokyo as the World Athletics Championships build to a thrilling conclusion.

The Briton was a dominant victor in Paris last year but has barely raced since her long-awaited Olympic triumph, with two torn hamstrings putting her out of action for 376 days.

But the silver world medallist from 2022 and 2023 returned in smoking-hot form at the Diamond League in Silesia last month, setting a new meeting record of one minute and 54.74 seconds - the second-fastest time of her career.

She followed it up with another winning time in Lausanne, and it seems that only a real calamity can deny her a maiden world title in Tokyo after she cruised through her heat on Wednesday.

Training partner and compatriot Georgia Hunter Bell won her heat too to progress, but Jemma Reekie could not complete the trifecta of British hopes as she finished fifth.

How to watch the World Athletics Championships

Viewers in the UK can watch the World Athletics Championships for free on BBC One and Two and BBC iPlayer.

When is Keely Hodgkinson racing?

The women’s 800m continues with semi-finals on Friday 19 September from 12:45pm BST, with the showpiece event at 11:35am on the final day of the championships, Saturday 21 September.

World Athletics Championships 2025 schedule (all times BST)

Day 7 - Friday 19 September

09:33 Women’s 100m Hurdles Heptathlon

10:20 Women’s High Jump Heptathlon

11:30 Women’s Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group A

12:05 Men’s 5000m - Heats

12:30 Women’s Shot Put Heptathlon

12:45 Women’s 800m - Semi-Final

12:50 Men’s Triple Jump - Final

13:00 Women’s Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group B

13:15 Men’s 400m Hurdles - Final

13:27 Women’s 400m Hurdles - Final

13:38 Women’s 200m Heptathlon

14:06 Men’s 200m - Final

14:22 Women’s 200m - Final

Day 9 - Saturday 21 September

Evening session

09:35 Men’s Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group A

10:47 Men’s Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group B

11:30 Women’s High Jump - Final

11:35 Women’s 800m - Final

11:50 Men’s 5000m - Final

12:00 Men’s Discus Throw - Final

12:25 Men’s 4x400m Relay - Final

12:40 Women’s 4x400m Relay - Final

12:55 Men’s 1500m Decathlon

13:10 Women’s 4x100m Relay - Final

13:20 Men’s 4x100m Relay - Final

