Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keely Hodgkinson has smashed the women’s 800m indoor record by almost a second a blazing start to the 2026 season for the Olympic champion.

Crossing the finish line in 1:54.88, Hodgkinson looked supreme en route to victory at the prestigious World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin.

Days after a stunning world-leading 800m run of 1:56.33 in the UK Indoor Championships heats, Hodgkinson bowed out of the final to instead focus on taking down Jolanda Ceplak’s mark of 1:55.82, which has stood for 24 years.

But that decision, to preserve her body for tonight’s audacious attempt, proved smart, with Thursday’s effort ensuring a revision of the record books and a precious addition to what is an already glittering resume.

“Thank god,” remarked an out of breath Hodgkinson. “That was fun. I’ve been looking forward to this for a few weeks. Merci.”

After Olympic gold and silver medals, as well as two silvers and a bronze at World Championships, Hodgkinson now has the indoor world record, completing an impressive response to what was a disappointing 2025 by her exceptionally high standards.

After being plagued by injuries, Hodgkinson was forced to settle for bronze at the Tokyo World Championships, behind training mate Georgia Hunter Bell, who clinched silver.

But without an Olympic Games or World Championships this year, the 23-year-old has targeted time goals with a sizzling run in Lievin.

After sensibly negotiating months of training with her “healthiest winter for years,” Hodgkinson insists she has “nothing holding me back” ahead of the World Indoor Championships in Poland next month.

“I've been very vocal about wanting to break it,” Hodgkinson said after her tune-up on Saturday in Birmingham. “I feel like it's my record to take because it was set on the exact day I was born — which is a fun fact.”

open image in gallery Britain's athlete Keely Hodgkinson speaks as she attends a press conference at the World Indoor Tour Gold in Lievin ( AFP via Getty Images )

In a packed field, including Ethiopia’s Olympic silver medallist Tsige Duguma, Switzerland’s European U23 champion Audrey Werro and world indoor silver medallist Nigist Getachew, also of Ethiopia, Hodgkinson had the competition required to push her to new limits.

And, following Poland’s 4x400m international Anna Gryc as the pacemaker, she backed up her run last weekend by expertly clicking off the laps before storming to victory in a new world record.

Her next priority will be a gold medal at the World Indoor Championships next month, while a shot at the women’s 800m outdoor world record, standing at a daunting 1:53.28, is sure to follow.

Set by Czechoslovakia's Jarmila Kratochvílová in 1983, it remains the longest-standing, individual outdoor world record in athletics history, with Hodgkinson’s personal best set at 1:54.61.

More follows...