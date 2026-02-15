Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Isabelle Boffey retained her crown with victory in the women's 800m at the UK Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

The 25-year-old led as the bell rang for the final 200m and raced clear of the chasing pack to cross the line in one minute 59.64 seconds - almost two seconds in front of Emily Simpson in second.

Boffey would have had Keely Hodgkinson as competition in Sunday's race but she pulled out of the final earlier this week, meaning Boffey did what was required to pick up gold.

The middle-distance runner clarified her intention to compete at the World Indoor Championships in Poland next month following her victory.

She said: "If I'd done that time this time last year I'd have been over the moon, but today I wanted to beat the lights until the end of the race.

"I'm still gunning for more and I'm not a super natural front runner so it's still something I'm learning to do and learning how to pace. Buzzing with today and happy with the time.

"A couple of weeks ago I wasn't sure (about going to the World Indoors). Now I'm feeling more confident. Winning this title is a great step towards qualifying. I didn't get through the heats last time so that's my first aim."

Jeremiah Azu made it two golds in as many days with victory in the 200m to go with the 60m title he claimed on Saturday.

Azu came home in 20.77 seconds, with Ezekiel Lowe crossing the line in second before being disqualified, and that meant Lee Thompson took silver with Corey Nealon-Richards third.

Azu said: "There's a level of speed you get from competition you don't get in training. To get the exposure is adding to the base.

"I don't want to dumb it down at all. It's an honour to win medals nationally, you are racing the best in the UK at the time."

Elsewhere, Ben Pattison continued his upturn in form since a disappointing World Championships with victory in the men's 800m, taking gold with a time of one minute 46.74 seconds.

The 24-year-old admits 2025 was not the best but he is still continuing to learn.

He said: "Last year was so rubbish for me with injuries, so I want to be racing as much as possible now.

"I don't know where I am in 800m running at the moment which may sound odd, but I am learning every single race. When I get to those world-standard races, I need to be ready for those and up my standard."

Hannah Nuttall produced a championship record as she eased to victory in the women's 3000m in eight minutes 41.75 seconds, while Jemma Reekie claimed gold in the 1500m.

Josh Kerr was due to run in the men's 3000m but had to pull out after he felt a back injury in the warm-up on Saturday and was given a medical exemption. Thomas Keen edged Henry McLuckie to take the crown.

