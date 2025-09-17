Jake Wightman reveals how he overcame ‘very bleak years’ to land silver medal at World Athletics Championships

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Wightman has revealed how he overcame “very bleak years” to land a World Athletics Championships silver medal in a thrilling men’s 1500m final in Tokyo.

The 2022 world champion has battled injuries in recent years and left his father and coach Geoff Wightman to change his training set-up in a bid to return to the pinnacle of the sport.

Wightman negotiated the heats and semi-final superbly and appeared a real threat, alongside Great Britain teammate and defending champion Josh Kerr, who pulled up injured to finish last.

And the Briton took the lead over favourite Niels Laros, of the Netherlands, with 200m remaining, only for Portuguese athlete Isaac Nader to pip him on the line by two hundredths of a second in 3mins 34.10secs.

"That [coming back to a major final] has always kept me going,” a thrilled Wightman told BBC Sport after finishing ahead of Kenya’s Reynold Cheruiyot, who won bronze. “I still thought I had something like this in me. All I knew today is I wanted to try and win, whether that got me the win, second, third, however high up, I would be happy to walk away with it.

“When you come that close to winning it, you can't help but be a bit, 'what if I tried a bit more?' But, honestly, I've left everything out there. It's been a very bleak couple of years for me. A lot of times I doubted myself to get back to this level.

open image in gallery Jake Wightman dives for the line and takes silver behind Portugal’s Isaac Nader in the men’s 1500 metres final at the World Athletics Championships (Martin Rickett/PA). ( PA Wire )

“Making the team was the main thing, I made some huge changes in my life to get back to this point. It's not just affected me, my fiancee has relocated from London, our home for eight years, to Manchester, to be closer to therapy, I got a new coach, and new set-up, I felt that is what I needed, they are big changes that have had a big impact on me.

“I hoped it was for the best, it took a while this season to believe they were. You keep waiting and waiting, and when the big stage comes, like it has, I could perform when it matters.”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Wightman positioned himself well throughout the race, with Kerr locked in the middle of the pack and trapped against the rail, while Neil Gourley, the third Team GB athlete in the race, raced near the back.

With Laros unable to inject much pace on the back straight of the final lap, Wightman replicated his tactics from 2022 when he surged past Jakob Ingebrigtsen for gold in Eugene, but despite holding off Cheruiyots, including 2019 world champion Timothy Cheruiyot, Nader burst through in lane three to take a dramatic win.

Wightman, 31, paid tribute to his father for the work completed from his days a junior, before proclaiming how his silver medal felt like a gold.

“I want to thank my Dad for getting me to this point in the first point,” Wightman added. “He did all the hard work, bringing me to this level, the new set-up has just helped me stay here. It'll take a while to process this.

“I'm a big believer that you get what you put in at some point, when I kept getting kicked when I was down. I just kept believing that Karma would come back and give me a bit of luck. I'm very, very happy that I proved the persistence was worth it.

“I knew that through the rounds I had another gear, all I knew is I would hit the front at some point, I believed that would be close enough to try and win it. For me this is a gold, just getting on the start line in a championship final is a gold. I went in with a bit of freedom, knowing whatever happened, happened, I'm so relieved."