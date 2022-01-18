Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian sprinter Gout Gout set the world’s quickest time over 200m for 2025, demolishing the field at the Queensland Athletics championships on Sunday.

The 17-year-old, who set a national record over the distance in December, crossed the line in 20.05s during the under-20 heats, over two seconds quicker than the rest of the field.

His time was a marked improvement on the previous best recorded this year of 20.13s, which was clocked by Zimbabwe’s Makanakaishe Charamba in Texas in February, and just outside his own national record and personal best of 20.04s. It was still quicker than Peter Norman’s previous record of 20.06s, which had stood for 56 years until the youngster came along.

Gout even broke the 20-second barrier in the U20 200m final at the meet in Brisbane, a wind-assisted 19.98s, but the time did not count due to the illegal +3.6m/s wind at his back.

Despite the unofficial time, the Queensland native can now be called the fastest Australian over 200m in all conditions. The teenager also sealed the U20 100m title at the meet on Saturday, running 10.38s in the final and 10.39s in his heat.

It appears the sky is the limit for Gout, who improved on Usain Bolt’s best 200m time as a 16-year-old - of 20.13s - with his Australian record in December. Bolt’s fastest 200m time aged 17 was 19.93s, which Gout is steadily creeping towards.