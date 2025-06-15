Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The athletics party isn’t stopping yet and Stockholm is the next stop on the Diamond League circuit today.

The world’s best will be travelling to Sweden for the seventh meet of the 2025 calendar.

With Paris 800m Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson hit by another injury setback, her hopes of making her first outdoor appearance of the season this weekend have vanished. Now, the field is wide open and anyone’s for the taking. Hodgkinson’s British compatriots, Jemma Reekie and Georgia Hunter Bell, will be on the start line on Sunday night and hoping to make their mark in their first 800m appearances of the season.

open image in gallery Hodgkinson, Reekie and Georgia Bell made it a 1-2-3 British 800m finish at the London Athletics Meet ( PA )

Reekie finished fourth in the 1500m in Doha meet last month. The Scot will be looking for a repeat here after storming home to an 800m victory at the 2024 Stockholm meet.

Hunter Bell makes her first appearance at the Diamond League this year, and following her dazzling 1500m bronze medal in Paris last year, the 31-year-old is looking stronger than ever to become a serious contender for the win this weekend.

Dutch star Femke Bol is back in action this weekend in the 400m hurdles, looking to better the season’s best she set in Rabat last month. The 25-year-old has dominated the event since her breakthrough in 2020, winning 25 individual wins and four consecutive Diamond League titles.

open image in gallery Hungary Athletics Worlds Highlights Photo Gallery ( AP )

Swedish fans will be hooked as their golden boy, Mondo Duplantis, attempts to produce another masterclass in the pole vault. After his performance in Oslo, it will be more of a question of how high his vaulting prowess can propel him, rather than where the 25-year old will place.

Paris Olympic high jump champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh comes into the Stockholm event as one of only two women to have jumped over two metres this season. The other being Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers, who is sure to be hot on her heels, finishing just behind the Ukrainian for the silver medal in Paris.

open image in gallery Armand Duplantis secured pole vault gold in Nanjing ( Getty Images )

Great Britain’s Amber Anning lines up in the 400m yet again after a third place run and season’s best in Oslo last night.

She is up against Last night’s winner, Isabella Whittaker from the USA, and Norway’s Henriette Jaeger, who took skin off her elbow to thrust herself over the finish line for second place in a personal best time in front of her home crowd last night.

After a spectacular new world best in the men’s 300m hurdles last night, Norway’s Karsten Warholm will return to his familiar format of the 400m hurdles. He will be taking on some of the same faces he left in the dust on Thursday evening, including rivals Rai Benjamin and Alison dos Santos.

open image in gallery ¿QUIÉN ES WARHOLM? ( AP )

When and where is the Stockholm Diamond League?

The Stockholm Diamond League meeting will be held on Sunday 12 June 2025 at the historic Olympic Stadium.

How can I watch?

UK coverage of the Stockholm Diamond League will be available to watch on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with the broadcast and live stream beginning at 5pm.

Stockholm Diamond League Schedule

(All times BST)

5:14 pm - high jump women

5:17pm - pole vault men

6:04pm - 400m hurdles women

6:13pm - 200m men

6:20pm - 3000m women

6:23pm - long jump women

6:39pm - 100m hurdles women

6:48pm - 800m men

6:55pm - discus men

7:00pm - 400m women

7:09pm - 5000m men

7:31 - 800m women

7:42 - 100m women

7:52 - 400m hurdles men