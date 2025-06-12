When could Keely Hodgkinson return to track after latest injury setback?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson will not compete at the Stockholm Diamond League on Sunday after another injury setback.

The 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year has been suffering with a hamstring injury since February.

The injury forced her to pull out of her own event, the Keely Klassic, where she was due to attempt to break the 800m indoor world record.

The middle-distance runner suspected her recovery would take up to six weeks and was due to return to the track for the seventh Diamond League event of 2025, her first competitive outdoor appearance of the year. However, this setback only further delays her return.

But what does this mean for the 23-year-old and how will this impact the rest of her season?

Although no official time scale has been placed upon her comeback, there is now serious doubt over whether she will be fit enough to race in several major upcoming events.

Hodgkinson was next due to race in the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon at the start of July, but she will also want to be the start line at the sold out London Diamond League meet two weeks later.

Hodgkinson is a gold-medal favourite in Paris (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Archive )

The main target for the British star, though, is to race at the World Championships in Tokyo in September, where she will bid to become victorious at this event for the first time.

The Stockholm meet would have seen her face fierce rivals from Paris: silver medalist Tsige Duguma from Ethiopia, who currently sits at the top of the DL standings, and bronze medalist Mary Moraa from Kenya, who currently holds the World Championship title

And Hodgkinson could be lacking the same formal race experience heading into her pursuit to clinch the world title she would desperately love to attach her name to.