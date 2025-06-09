Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Diamond League is back in action on Thursday night for the sixth stop of the 2025 season in Oslo.

After just a short six-day break, some of the world’s top track and field stars will return to Oslo, including nine reigning Paris Olympic champions.

Great Britain’s Max Burgin appears in a stacked field in the men’s 800m after running a 1 minute and 43 seconds PB in Rabat two weeks ago. He is currently fourth in the event standings but will face stiff competition, such as Paris Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

The men’s 5000m world record is in jeopardy as two Ethiopians threaten to beat the 12 minutes and 35 seconds mark set by Joshua Cheptegei in 2020.

These hopefuls come in the form of Hagos Gebrhiwet, who missed the record last year by just over a second, and Yomif Kejelcha, who finished second place last year.

Team GB’s George Mills, who won silver at this year’s European Indoor Championships, continues his outdoor campaign after appearing at Grand Slam Track last month. The Briton has his work cut out to remain with the Ethiopians, but he will be targeting a revision of his personal best, which sits at 12 minutes and 58 seconds.

The final event of the competition is sure to be one of the evening’s great spectacles - the men’s 300m hurdles. Although not an Olympic race, the 300m hurdles offers a faster and more explosive version of the traditional 400m setup. All three Olympic medallists from the Paris Games will be racing. Olympic champion Rai Benjamin and bronze medallist Alison dos Santos, but all eyes will be on Paris silver medallist: Norway’s Karsten Warholm. The home athlete is the current world record holder in the 400m hurdles, as well as the first and only world record holder of the 300m hurdles since the event was added to the DL programme earlier this year.

open image in gallery Britain New Years Honor ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Britain’s top two fastest women can be seen in the 100m. Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita will face Paris Olympic champion Julien Alfred,Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith and current event leader Maia McCoy.

Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis will also continue his campaign for a fifth consecutive Diamond League title. The Swedish pole vaulter has broken the world record 11 times and is the undisputed greatest of all time in the event.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

When and where is Oslo Diamond League?

The Oslo Diamond League meeting will be held on Thursday 12th May 2025 at the Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway.

How can I watch?

UK viewers can tune into the action on BBC Three, with live coverage from 7pm BST. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC mobile app.

Oslo Diamond League Schedule

(All times BST)

6.15pm - Triple jump women

6.20pm - Pole vault men

6.53pm - Javelin women

7.04pm - 400m women

7.09pm - Triple jump women final

7.19pm - 800m men

7.26pm - 3000m steeplechase women

7.41pm - Triple jump men

7.42pm - 200m men

7.48pm - Javelin women final

7.56pm - Dream mile men

8.06pm - 100m women

8.14pm - 5000m men

8.36pm - 400m hurdles women

8.42pm - Triple jump men final

8.53pm - 300m hurdles men