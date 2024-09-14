Diamond League final 2024: Brussels schedule and start times

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Diamond League season is set to reach a captivating conclusion over two nights of high-class athletics action in Brussels.

After 14 stops all around the world, the series descends on the capital of Belgium as champions are crowned at the Memorial Van Damme meet.

The bumper season finale sees most of the sport’s biggest stars in action, with Letsile Tebogo and Julien Alfred eyeing yet more sprint success after their Olympic golds.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, meanwhile, will race for the first time since Paris 2024, swapping the hurdles for two “special” flat 200m and 400m outings separate to the packed Diamond League programme.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League final?

The final event of the Diamond League season takes place on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 September at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the event live on the BBC, with coverage from 7pm BST on Friday on BBC Two and on BBC Three from the same time on Saturday. A livestream will be available on both days via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the schedule in Brussels?

(all times BST)

Saturday 14 September

5.52pm Women’s javelin

6.28pm Men’s triple jump

6.32pm Men’s shot put

6.51pm Women’s pole vault

7.04pm Men’s 400m hurdles

7.17pm Women’s 200m

7.20pm Men’s high jump

7.22pm Men’s javelin

7.27pm Women’s 3000m steeplechase

7.46pm Women’s 100m hurdles

7.52pm Women’s long jump

7.54pm Women’s 1500m

8.07pm Men’s 200m

8.18pm Women’s 5000m

8.40pm Men’s 800m

8.52pm Women’s 400m hurdles

Full live results can be found here.

Which cities hosted Diamond League events this year?

MEETING COUNTRY DATE Xiamen CHN 20th April 2024 Shanghai/Suzhou CHN 27th April 2024 Doha QAT 10th May 2024 Rabat/Marrakech MAR 19th May 2024 Eugene USA 25th May 2024 Oslo NOR 30th May 2024 Stockholm SWE 2nd June 2024 Paris FRA 7th July 2024 Monaco MON 12th July 2024 London GBR 20th July 2024 Lausanne SUI 22nd August 2024 Silesia POL 25th August 2024 Rome ITA 30th August 2024 Zurich SUI 5th September 2024 Brussels BEL 13th - 14th September 2024

