Dina Asher-Smith continued her strong late-season form at the Diamond League meeting in Zurich.

Asher-Smith was left cursing herself after failing to reach the 100 metres final at the Olympics in Paris but she responded with victory in Lausanne last month and nearly repeated that against a strong field on Thursday evening.

Asher-Smith led Olympic champion Julien Alfred and US star Sha’Carri Richardson for the majority of the race before being pipped to the line.

Richardson took the victory ahead of Alfred, while Asher-Smith was just 0.01 seconds off her season’s best with 10.89secs in third in wet conditions. Fellow Briton Daryll Neita was down in seventh.

Olympic 1500m bronze medallist Georgia Bell finished second behind Kenya’s Mary Moraa over 800m, with Jemma Reekie in fourth.

But world 1500m champion Josh Kerr was off the pace and could only finish fifth as Jakob Ingebrigtsen suffered another shock defeat, this time by American Yared Nuguse.

Britain’s Jacob Fincham-Dukes finished fourth in the long jump, while there were victories for Olympic champions Letsile Tebogo and Armand Duplantis in the men’s 200m and pole vault, respectively.

Double Paris champion Beatrice Chebet of Kenya, meanwhile, set a world leading time of 14mins 9.52secs in the women’s 5,000m, nearly 20 seconds ahead of her nearest rival.