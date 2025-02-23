Georgia Hunter-Bell passes ‘first big test’ to retain title at British Indoors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Georgia Hunter-Bell insists she is getting used to her new role as favourite as she reclaimed her women's 1500m indoor crown at the British Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

The 31-year-old successfully defended her title as she came home with a time of 4.13.23 in front of Revee Nolan-Walcott in second and Ellie Leather, who took bronze.

The Paris bronze medal winner tracked the leaders all the way and turned on the afterburners as the bell rang for the final lap, passing Nolan-Walcott and storming down the home straight in front of the Birmingham crowd, a week after her personal best at the Keely Klassic.

open image in gallery Georgia Hunter-Bell is embracing her place as favourite ( Getty Images )

Hunter-Bell said: "I really wanted to come back and defend my title and every year it is so hard, you have to step up.

"This is the first big test of me coming in as a favourite rather than an underdog so I'm adjusting to that.

"I prefer being the underdog. It's just no pressure and can be really confident and good shape but it's a new thing and I'm learning.

"There is no secret formula, it's just practicing racing to be able to perform at championships. I did my undergrad here so it's nice to be back in Birmingham."

Hannah Nuttall produced a stunning sprint finish to beat Laura Muir and clinch the women's 3000m title.

open image in gallery Hannah Nuttall came from behind to stun Laura Muir ( David Davies/PA Wire )

The 27-year-old produced a stunning 29.1 second last lap to overtake the Tokyo Olympic medallist in the final bend to cause an upset at the Utilita Arena.

Muir, alongside Nuttall, gradually broke away from the rest of the pack but it was the former who made the first move with just over a couple of laps to go and looked like she would go on to retain her title from 2024.

But Nuttall - the reigning 5000m outdoor champion - hit back before the home straight and breezed past Muir to take gold, coming home almost a second before Muir.

Nuttall said: "I did think today I could potentially come out with the win if I had my best possible race but to actually execute it and do it is another thing.

open image in gallery Laura Muir could not hold off Hannah Nuttall ( Getty Images )

"I thought I'll just follow her (Muir) and see what I have left in the tank at the end; I had another gear and when I went past her and she didn't have anything left.

"The nerves the last few days have been off the scale."

Olympic relay medal winners Amber Anning and Lina Nielsen came home in first and second respectively in the women's 400m race, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson finished 10th in shot put.

Anning and Nielsen were part of the team that clinched bronze in Paris last summer and the pair fought till the end in Birmingham, with Nielsen's personal best of 1.11.77 not enough as Anning finished 0.27 seconds in front of her.

