Alex Yee provides update on triathlon future after stunning run at Valencia Marathon
Yee said he would love to be ‘back and competitive’ in triathlon after running the second-fastest British marathon in history
Alex Yee plans to return to triathlon but has not ruled out competing in the marathon again in the future after his stunning run in Valencia on Sunday.
The Olympic champion at triathlon went second in the all-time British rankings, behind Sir Mo Farah, with a time of 2:06:38 this weekend.
Having made his marathon debut in London in April, Yee produced a personal best by four minutes and 30 seconds in Valencia, but the 27-year-old says his focus will now switch to the sport where he has won his world and Olympic titles ahead of 2026.
“The plan is to go back to triathlon now,” Yee told channel La Bolsa del Corredor in Valencia. “We’ll see what happens in the future but I’d love to be back and competitive in triathlon. But I’m definitely not ruling out marathon.”
The Paris 2024 champion explained earlier this year that he was using the time between Olympic cycles to focus on running, challenging himself over the distance of 26.2 miles.
And he revealed what he had done differently in the build-up to his second marathon in Valencia, which saw him leapfrog Team GB team-mates Emile Cairess and training partner Phil Sesemann in the all-time standings.
“Very happy, very surprised with this performance,” he said. “I was going into this race with more speed and more volume behind me. I probably didn’t have enough time before London to fully prepare, but I did before this one. I was able to show a bit more potential.”
