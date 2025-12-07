Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alex Yee produced a stunning run in 2:06:38 at the Valencia Marathon 2025 to go second in the all-time men’s British rankings.

The Olympic champion triathlete, who won gold at Paris 2024, is focusing on running in between Games in the build-up to LA 2028.

And Yee produced a personal best by four minutes and 30 seconds after his debut at London Marathon earlier this year (2:11:08).

Yee is now second behind Sir Mo Farah (2:05:11) after leapfrogging previous No 2 Emile Cairess (2:06:46), who had paced both Yee and training partner Phil Sesemann, who finished in 2:07:11 for a personal best, for the majority of the race before dropping out. "I’m excited to have one last go at the marathon distance," Yee had said beforehand, outlining his intent to return to triathlon no matter the result in Spain.

Though the 27-year-old could rethink his plans after his seventh overall finish behind race winner John Korir (2:02:24), with the Kenyan bouncing back from a DNF at the Chicago Marathon to add victory in Valencia to his Boston Marathon triumph in 2025.

open image in gallery Alex Yee reacts after finishing seventh place in the Valencia Marathon 2025 ( REUTERS )

Germany's Amanal Petros, the World Championships 2025 silver medalist, stormed to second on the podium once again (2:04:03), with Norway's Awet Kibrab third (2:04:24) in national records.

And compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei had too much in the women’s race, running the fastest time of the year in 2:14:00, beating out Peres Jepchirchir (2:14:43), with Chloe Herbiet (2:20:38) the best of the rest in third.

Jonny Mellor (2:08:45) was the third Briton in the men's race with Natasha Wilson (2:24:22) running a PB to come home as the first Briton in the women’s race ahead of Lily Partridge (2:27:55) and Verity Hopkins (2:31:22 PB). Here are the leaderboards for both the men’s and women’s races:

Elite men’s race

1 KORIR, JOHN (KEN) 2:02:24

2 PETROS, AMANAL (GER) 2:04:03

3 KIBRAB, AWET (NOR) 2:04:24

4 OSAKO, SUGURU (JPN) 2:04:55

5 AYALE, GASHAU (ISR) 2:05:29

6 KANGOGO, JUSTUS (KEN) 2:06:10

7 YEE, ALEX (GBR) 2:06:38

8 BOUR, Félix (FRA) 2:06:41

9 TESFU, FILMON (NED) 2:06:42

10 DIDA, GEMECHU (ETH) 2:06:45

11 PFEIFFER, HENDRIK (GER) 2:06:45

12 FITWI, SAMUEL (GER) 2:07:01

13 SESEMANN, PHILIP (GBR) 2:07:11

14 CHESEREK, EDWARD (KEN) 2:07:13

15 MOSIN, PATRICK (KEN) 2:07:17

16 CHAKIR, IBRAHIM (ESP) 2:07:21

17 GONDOUIN, VALENTIN (FRA) 2:07:54

18 KIPKOECH, HILLARY (KEN) 2:08:13

19 GONZALEZ RIVERA, JORGE (ESP) 2:08:34

20 BARATA, SAMUEL (PRT) 2:08:40

21 HASSAOUS, NASSIM (ESP) 2:08:44

22 Mellor, Jonny (GBR) 2:08:45

23 MAYO NIETO, CARLOS (ESP) 2:08:53

24 BOCH, SIMON (DEU) 2:08:55

25 LEMMA, SISAY (ETH) 2:08:58

26 CARR, FERNANDO (ESP) 2:09:07

27 NAVARRO, NICO (FRA) 2:09:24

28 BLANCO, JORGE (ESP) 2:09:27

29 Bastien, AUGUSTO (FRA) 2:09:36

30 Cruz, Jorge (MEX) 2:09:43

31 SANCHEZ, PABLO (ESP) 2:09:45

32 Pointeau, Jason (FRA) 2:09:52

33 MENGES, TEWELDE (GBR) 2:10:00

34 NOWICKI, ADAM (POL) 2:10:02

35 OLMOS PASCUAL, JESUS ANGEL (ESP) 2:10:16

36 GISEMO, JOSEPHAT JOSHUA (TZA) 2:10:31

37 CONNOR, BEN (GBR) 2:10:49

38 CRIPPA, YEMANE (ITA) 2:10:59

39 SIMONSEN, JACOB (DEN) 2:11:10

40 Do Canto, Thomas (AUS) 2:11:14

41 Boulvin, Dorian (BEL) 2:11:25

42 BOUKEBAL, Aziz (FRA) 2:11:29

Elite women’s race

1 JEPKOSGEI, JOYCILINE (KEN) 2:14:00

2 JEPCHIRCHIR, PERES (KEN) 2:14:43

3 HERBIET, CHLOE (BEL) 2:20:38

4 VAINIO, ALISA (FIN) NR 2:20:48

5 STENSON, JESSICA (AUS) NR 2:21:24

6 XABA, GLENROSE (ZAF) 2:23:22

7 BATT-DOYLE, ISOBEL (AUS) 2:23:35

8 SALPETER, LONAH (ISR) 2:23:45

9 SOLER, MERITXELL (ESP) 2:23:49

10 WILSON, NATASHA (GBR) 2:24:21

11 NAVARRETE, ESTER (ESP) 2:24:31

12 Elmore, Malindi (CAN) 2:24:53

All-time British men’s marathon rankings

1 2:05:11 Mohamed Farah, Chicago, 2018

2 2:06:38 Alex Yee, Valencia 2025

3 2:06:46 Emile Cairess, London 2024

4 2:07:05 Mahamed Mahamed, London 2024

5 2:07:11 Philip Sesemann, Valencia 2025

6 2:07:13 Steve Jones, Chicago 1985

7 2:08:14 Callum Hawkins, London 2019

8 2:08:33 Charlie Spedding, London 1985

9 2:08:36 Richard Nerurkar, London 1997

10 2:08:52 Paul Evans, Chicago 1996