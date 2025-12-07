Valencia Marathon 2025 results: Alex Yee stuns to go second in all-time British rankings
The Olympic triathlon champion finished behind men’s race winner John Korir, while Joyciline Jepkosgei produced the fastest women’s time of 2025 to triumph in Spain
Alex Yee produced a stunning run in 2:06:38 at the Valencia Marathon 2025 to go second in the all-time men’s British rankings.
The Olympic champion triathlete, who won gold at Paris 2024, is focusing on running in between Games in the build-up to LA 2028.
And Yee produced a personal best by four minutes and 30 seconds after his debut at London Marathon earlier this year (2:11:08).
Yee is now second behind Sir Mo Farah (2:05:11) after leapfrogging previous No 2 Emile Cairess (2:06:46), who had paced both Yee and training partner Phil Sesemann, who finished in 2:07:11 for a personal best, for the majority of the race before dropping out. "I’m excited to have one last go at the marathon distance," Yee had said beforehand, outlining his intent to return to triathlon no matter the result in Spain.
Though the 27-year-old could rethink his plans after his seventh overall finish behind race winner John Korir (2:02:24), with the Kenyan bouncing back from a DNF at the Chicago Marathon to add victory in Valencia to his Boston Marathon triumph in 2025.
Germany's Amanal Petros, the World Championships 2025 silver medalist, stormed to second on the podium once again (2:04:03), with Norway's Awet Kibrab third (2:04:24) in national records.
And compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei had too much in the women’s race, running the fastest time of the year in 2:14:00, beating out Peres Jepchirchir (2:14:43), with Chloe Herbiet (2:20:38) the best of the rest in third.
Jonny Mellor (2:08:45) was the third Briton in the men's race with Natasha Wilson (2:24:22) running a PB to come home as the first Briton in the women’s race ahead of Lily Partridge (2:27:55) and Verity Hopkins (2:31:22 PB). Here are the leaderboards for both the men’s and women’s races:
Elite men’s race
1 KORIR, JOHN (KEN) 2:02:24
2 PETROS, AMANAL (GER) 2:04:03
3 KIBRAB, AWET (NOR) 2:04:24
4 OSAKO, SUGURU (JPN) 2:04:55
5 AYALE, GASHAU (ISR) 2:05:29
6 KANGOGO, JUSTUS (KEN) 2:06:10
7 YEE, ALEX (GBR) 2:06:38
8 BOUR, Félix (FRA) 2:06:41
9 TESFU, FILMON (NED) 2:06:42
10 DIDA, GEMECHU (ETH) 2:06:45
11 PFEIFFER, HENDRIK (GER) 2:06:45
12 FITWI, SAMUEL (GER) 2:07:01
13 SESEMANN, PHILIP (GBR) 2:07:11
14 CHESEREK, EDWARD (KEN) 2:07:13
15 MOSIN, PATRICK (KEN) 2:07:17
16 CHAKIR, IBRAHIM (ESP) 2:07:21
17 GONDOUIN, VALENTIN (FRA) 2:07:54
18 KIPKOECH, HILLARY (KEN) 2:08:13
19 GONZALEZ RIVERA, JORGE (ESP) 2:08:34
20 BARATA, SAMUEL (PRT) 2:08:40
21 HASSAOUS, NASSIM (ESP) 2:08:44
22 Mellor, Jonny (GBR) 2:08:45
23 MAYO NIETO, CARLOS (ESP) 2:08:53
24 BOCH, SIMON (DEU) 2:08:55
25 LEMMA, SISAY (ETH) 2:08:58
26 CARR, FERNANDO (ESP) 2:09:07
27 NAVARRO, NICO (FRA) 2:09:24
28 BLANCO, JORGE (ESP) 2:09:27
29 Bastien, AUGUSTO (FRA) 2:09:36
30 Cruz, Jorge (MEX) 2:09:43
31 SANCHEZ, PABLO (ESP) 2:09:45
32 Pointeau, Jason (FRA) 2:09:52
33 MENGES, TEWELDE (GBR) 2:10:00
34 NOWICKI, ADAM (POL) 2:10:02
35 OLMOS PASCUAL, JESUS ANGEL (ESP) 2:10:16
36 GISEMO, JOSEPHAT JOSHUA (TZA) 2:10:31
37 CONNOR, BEN (GBR) 2:10:49
38 CRIPPA, YEMANE (ITA) 2:10:59
39 SIMONSEN, JACOB (DEN) 2:11:10
40 Do Canto, Thomas (AUS) 2:11:14
41 Boulvin, Dorian (BEL) 2:11:25
42 BOUKEBAL, Aziz (FRA) 2:11:29
Elite women’s race
1 JEPKOSGEI, JOYCILINE (KEN) 2:14:00
2 JEPCHIRCHIR, PERES (KEN) 2:14:43
3 HERBIET, CHLOE (BEL) 2:20:38
4 VAINIO, ALISA (FIN) NR 2:20:48
5 STENSON, JESSICA (AUS) NR 2:21:24
6 XABA, GLENROSE (ZAF) 2:23:22
7 BATT-DOYLE, ISOBEL (AUS) 2:23:35
8 SALPETER, LONAH (ISR) 2:23:45
9 SOLER, MERITXELL (ESP) 2:23:49
10 WILSON, NATASHA (GBR) 2:24:21
11 NAVARRETE, ESTER (ESP) 2:24:31
12 Elmore, Malindi (CAN) 2:24:53
All-time British men’s marathon rankings
1 2:05:11 Mohamed Farah, Chicago, 2018
2 2:06:38 Alex Yee, Valencia 2025
3 2:06:46 Emile Cairess, London 2024
4 2:07:05 Mahamed Mahamed, London 2024
5 2:07:11 Philip Sesemann, Valencia 2025
6 2:07:13 Steve Jones, Chicago 1985
7 2:08:14 Callum Hawkins, London 2019
8 2:08:33 Charlie Spedding, London 1985
9 2:08:36 Richard Nerurkar, London 1997
10 2:08:52 Paul Evans, Chicago 1996
