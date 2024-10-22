Oleksandr Zinchenko reveals Mikel Arteta management stunt: ‘We were in deep shock’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Oleksandr Zinchenko has opened up on Mikel Arteta’s unique methods of keeping Arsenal players on their toes, which involve bringing in professional pickpockets and undercover footballers.

Zinchenko worked under then-assistant-coach Arteta at Manchester City, before signing for the Spaniard at Arsenal in 2022.

The Ukraine defender has offered mixed performances for the Gunners in their bid to dethrone his former club, but Arsenal have no doubt improved under Arteta, who has unusual means of keeping players sharp.

This summer, it was revealed that Arteta once brought in a group of professional pickpockets to steal from players, as part of a team-building exercise, with wallets and watches soon returned. And Zinchenko, 27, has now described another ‘shocking’ plan from Arteta.

“We stayed at the same hotel before a match, and we knew all the waiters,” Zinchenko told the Guardian. “But there was a new guy that day.

“So, before we go to the stadium, [Arteta] said: ‘Okay, guys, let me wake you up, because we need energy. Last time, Alex, we played staff against players and you beat Nicolas [Jover, the set-piece coach]. Let’s do it the same, but freestyling.

“Everyone was like: ‘What? For sure, Alex will beat him, blah blah blah.’ Nico started to do something with the ball and then suddenly it looks like he got an injury. It was so obvious, but weird. Then they called the new waiter.

“We didn’t know he was a professional freestyler. He destroyed me with his tricks, and all of us were in deep shock. But then we were all laughing, and we went to the game with good energy.”

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta (right) with Oleksandr Zinchenko ( Getty Images )

Arsenal have finished second behind Man City in Zinchenko’s two terms at the club, losing the title race by five points in 2022/23 and two points last season.

The north London side are currently third in this campaign, four points behind leaders Liverpool and three behind City. On Saturday, they suffered a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth after going down to 10 men for the third time this season.