Athletic Club’s Yeray blames alopecia medicine for failed drugs test

Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Lopez says he has been provisionally suspended from football after he “unintentionally took a hair loss prevention medicine containing a banned substance”.

The 30-year-old failed a doping test after Bilbao’s 3-0 loss to Manchester United at the San Mames in the Europa League semi-finals on 1 May.

He said he had been taking medicine as part of treatment against hair loss in the years since overcoming testicular cancer, which he had been diagnosed with in 2016.

In a social media post, he added that he “could not believe” the result, “given that I have never consumed prohibited substances in my life”.

“After studying the case, we have established that I tested positive because I unintentionally took a hair loss prevention medicine containing a banned substance,” Yeray said.

“The disciplinary procedure is currently under investigation and subject to confidentiality, so I am provisionally suspended and am not authorised to make any further public statements.

“ very much regret this situation but, with the support of the club, I am working on my defence in the belief that I will be able to return to the field of play as soon as possible.”

Alvarez, who joined the club in 2014 and has made 257 appearances since, was a key part of the Bilbao side that finished fourth in La Liga last season and qualified for the 2025/26 Champions League.

The club released its own statement in response to the news, saying that it is “not authorised to make any additional statements about this issue”.

“Athletic Club wants to express its full support for Yeray Alvarez at this time and its complete confidence in the bodies charged with resolving the case”.

"Once the proceedings are concluded, Yeray Alvarez and Athletic Club will offer all the pertinent and necessary explanations,” added the statement.