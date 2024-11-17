Chelsea’s Kadeisha Buchanan latest WSL star to suffer serious ACL injury
The Blues are already without Mia Fishel due to the same injury
Chelsea defender Kadeisha Buchanan suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury that will require surgery, manager Sonia Bompastor said.
The 29-year-old last played for Chelsea in their Women’s Super League victory over Liverpool on Nov. 10, leaving the game in the first half.
Bompastor announced the news after the team’s 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday evening.
“I have sad news to share with you. We found out the results this morning but she did her ACL after the Liverpool game,” Bompastor told reporters.
“We are going to support her as much as we can. She is strong and is OK. She will have surgery and we will have to move on.”
The Canada centre-back joins a growing list of female WSL players already sidelined with torn ACLs, including Chelsea teammates Mia Fishel, Sophie Ingle, Jorja Fox and Sam Kerr.
Liverpool’s Sofie Lundgaard, and Everton’s Inma Gabarro and Aurora Galli are also expected to be lost for the season in an issue that continues to plague the women’s game.
Reuters
