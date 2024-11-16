Chelsea see off title rivals Manchester City to go top of WSL

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chelsea moved to the top of the Women’s Super League table as they beat title rivals Manchester City 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Mayra Ramirez made the breakthrough in a tight game with a cool finish into the bottom corner in the 75th minute before Guro Reiten wrapped up victory four minutes later.

The win maintained Chelsea‘s perfect start to the WSL season after seven games and lifted them above City and into first place.

Alessio Russo’s early goal helped Arsenal secure a comfortable victory in the north London derby as they beat Tottenham 3-0.

open image in gallery Alessia Russo’s early goal set Arsenal on their way to victory ( Getty Images )

Russo struck after just 63 seconds with first-time finish into the bottom corner before Frida Maanum extended the lead.

Stina Blackstenius added a third in the 66th minute as the Gunners continued their impressive form under interim boss Renee Slegers.

However, they remain one point behind Brighton after Fran Kirby scored a late winner to help the Seagulls return to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over West Ham.

After taking control through goals from Rachel McLauchlan and Kiko Seike, Brighton let their 2-0 lead slip as the Hammers levelled through two quickfire Katrina Gorry goals scored in the space of six minutes.

However, Kirby had the final say in the 82nd minute when her strike bounced in off a post to give Brighton their fifth league win this season.

PA