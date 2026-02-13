Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Is Wrexham vs Ipswich on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch FA Cup tie

Everything you need to know ahead of the clash

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo (left) celebrates after sending his side through to the FA Cup fourth round on penaltes
Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo (left) celebrates after sending his side through to the FA Cup fourth round on penaltes (PA Wire)

Wrexham will hope to prolong what could prove a fairytale FA Cup campaign as they face Championship promotion hopefuls Ipswich in the fourth round.

Phil Parkinson’s side dumped out Premier League Nottingham Forest on penalties in the last round despite squandering a two-goal lead later into normal time, with goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo the hero after saving two spot-kicks.

They face a more familiar foe tonight as they take on fellow second-tier side Ipswich, who they played out a goalless draw with back in November at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys will now travel to the Racecourse Ground for the first time since 1995 - an FA Cup clash which Wrexham won - after sealing their place in the fourth round with a win against Blackpool.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

When is Wrexham vs Ipswich?

Wrexham’s clash with Ipswich kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Friday 13 February at the Racecourse Ground.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 5 and discovery+, with coverage starting at 7:30pm. The match can also be streamed for free on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Team news

Wrexham have been dealt a double blow after Matty James and Liberato Cacace picked up injuries against Millwall, leaving their involvement in doubt along with Nathan Broadhead. New signing Davis Keillor-Dunn is cup-tied.

Ipswich will assess Marcelino Nunez and Jaden Philogene after both missed the Derby game through injury, while Dan Neil could earn a start in midfield. Anis Mehmeti is also cup-tied, having represented Bristol City in the third round.

Predicted line-ups

Wrexham XI: Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, Sheaf, Longman; Rathbone, Windass; Moore.

Ipswich XI: Palmer; Furlong, Kipre, Greaves, Davis; Neil, Taylor; McAteer, Akpom, Clarke; Hirst.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in