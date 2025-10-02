World Cup 2026 kick-offs likely to be after midnight in UK to combat searing US heat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fifa are increasingly likely to schedule World Cup matches involving European nations after midnight UK time next year in a bid to combat the heat problems that plagued this summer’s Club World Cup.

It appeared the inaugural Club World Cup, held across the United States, had offered a glimpse into how matches would be formatted ahead of next year’s World Cup, with the earliest kick-offs scheduled at 5pm BST before being followed by games at 8pm, 11pm and 2am.

The 5pm and 8pm kick-offs were in place to suit European broadcasters but caused a problem for player welfare, with these games often taking place when the American summer heat was at its peak. The 5pm kick-off would be at midday on the US east coast, while the 8pm kick-off time would be at midday on the west coast.

Temperatures at the Club World Cup soared to as high as 37°C, with numerous coaches and players lamenting about having to play in such extreme conditions.

Enzo Fernandez complained of dizziness at the Club World Cup due to the heat ( Getty Images )

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, who helped guide the Blues to triumph in the competition, complained of dizziness while playing, while world football’s main player union Fifpro also highlighted the risk high temperatures had on player health.

Asked during his speech at the Leaders Conference in Twickenham on what key lessons had been learned from the Club World Cup, Victor Montagliani, who as Concacaf president is in charge of the event, replied: "Kick-off times."

He expanded: "Kick-off times are always an issue in our region because summers are hot in Canada and US.

"We're having conversations daily with European media and other world media, in terms of what's best and which are the stadiums that you can play at 3pm. That's all in the mix now.

"Once the actual schedule comes out after the draw, we will do our best to ensure it's taken into consideration. Will it be that every game will be absolutely perfect from a kick-off time, from a TV perspective? I don't know."

Midday kick-offs were expected to be commonplace at the World Cup, with there 11 consecutive days of group stage action where four games will be played to accommodate the 48 teams involved.

While the issue of heat could become less of a factor in stadiums with permanent or retractable roofs - something five of the 16 venues chosen across the United States, Canada and Mexica have in some capacity - it will not be feasible to hold all midday kick-offs here.

This will likely lead to games being held in the early hours of the morning for UK viewers, with an 8pm kick-off on the west coast taking place at 4am across the Atlantic.