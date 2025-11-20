World Cup 2026 play-off draw live: Wales, Northern Ireland and Rep of Ireland discover fate as semi-finals revealed
Republic of Ireland’s dramatic qualification wins kept alive hopes of reaching the World Cup, while Wales and Northern Ireland also await their opponents in the play-offs
Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland are among the 16 nations nervously waiting to discover their fate in the World Cup 2026 play-off draw.
March’s play-offs will see eight semi-finals lead to four finals, from which the four winners will qualify for next summer’s tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico.
The 16 teams are made up of 12 qualification runners-up and four via the Nations League, and have been divided into four seeded pots based on world rankings. The pot 1 sides – featuring four-time World Cup winners Italy as well as Denmark, Turkey and Ukraine – will be drawn against the pot 4 teams, who include Northern Ireland. Wales are in pot 2 and they will be drawn against a side from pot 3, where Republic of Ireland lurk.
Wales have a crucial advantage of playing their semi-final at home, due to being in one of the top two pots. But who will they meet? Follow live updates from the World Cup play-offs draw below.
Who is in each pot?
Pot 2: Poland, Wales, Czechia, Slovakia.
Wales are in pot 2 and crucially that gives them a home tie for the first semi-final, against one of the sides in pot 3.
Who is in each pot?
Pot 1: Italy, Denmark, Turkey, Ukraine.
The sides who qualified for the play-offs via the Nations League, including Northern Ireland, will be draw away from home against one of these pot 1 teams. No one will want to meet four-time World Cup winners Italy, despite their underwhelming qualifying campaign in which they were beaten to top spot by the Erling Haaland-powered Norway. Denmark contrived to throw away their automatic spot but will fancy their chances of progressing through the play-offs, while Turkey and Ukraine will not be easy opponents either.
Who is in the play-offs?
The 12 group runners-up, including the Republic of Ireland and Wales, will be joined by the four best-ranked teams from the previous Nations League campaign who failed to finish in the top-two of first qualifying round, such as Northern Ireland.
The 16 teams will be split into four pots of four teams. Pot A to Pot C will be the 12 group runners-up and determined on Fifa ranking. Italy, who are ranked ninth and the highest-ranked European side to fail to automatically qualify, will be in Pot A, for example. Pot D will be the four teams who qualified via the Nations League.
Group runners-up: Italy, Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, Czech Republic, Kosovo, Denmark, Turkey, Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina
Nations League teams: Romania, Sweden, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia.
World Cup play-off draw
The World Cup 2026 play-off draw is here with the hopes and dreams of 16 nations still alive to qualify for the USA, Canada and Mexico next summer.
After the chaos at Hampden Park as Scotland directly qualified for the star-studded tournament in 2026, now Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland eagerly await their opponents, with two rounds of matches to negotiate.
Troy Parrott’s dramatic hat-trick sparked wild scenes of celebrations, while Wales thrashed North Macedonia 7-1 in a bright moment under Craig Bellamy.
Northern Ireland picked up a narrow win over Luxembourg, but qualified for the play-offs through the Nations League.
