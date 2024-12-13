World Cup 2026 draw LIVE: England to discover qualifying group today
The Three Lions will be hoping to go the distance under their new German boss after several near misses
England and the rest of Europe will be watching on as the World Cup 2026 qualifying draw takes place on Friday morning, with the Uefa zone groups set to be laid out.
With Thomas Tuchel now joining as head coach after the departure of long-serving Gareth Southgate, the Three Lions will be aiming to go a step further than they managed under the man who revitalised the national team, having lost in the finals of both Euro 2020 and Euro 2024.
The qualifying campaign - for the finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States - runs from late March 2025 through to mid-November, with play-offs for those who need them being played out in March 2026. Six groups of four nations and six groups of five are to be drawn, with first place in each group automatically yielding a spot at the finals in 18 months. Follow the live blog for the 2026 World Cup qualifying groups below:
Jordan Pickford said his top target is to win the World Cup 2026 after twice coming so close to securing England’s first major men’s trophy in decades.
The goalkeeper played in the finals of Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 when England lost to Italy on penalties and Spain, courtesy of a late goal.
Pickford is encouraged by the appointment of the Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel as England look to end a wait for silverware that dates back to the 1966 World Cup.
“The new manager is going to come in January and he’s a winner,” said Pickford. “Our main target is to get to USA and lift that trophy. Our focus is definitely… because we’ve been so close, we want to go that one step further.”
Pickford wants to go one step further with England under Thomas Tuchel
After being runner-up twice, the goalkeeper wants a World Cup win for the Three Lions
Good morning all - for those desperately awaiting the next installment of international football, you’re in luck: no action on the pitch today, but the planning for the road to glory in Mexico, Canada and the USA starts here.
We’ve got the Uefa zone qualifying group draw coming up, with England and the other home nations ready to see who stands in their way to reach the finals for the World Cup in 2026.
